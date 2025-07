Kylian Mbappe succeeds Luka Modric as Real Madrid new number 10

Madrid [Spain], July 29 (ANI): Real Madrid have officially announced Kylian Mbappe as the club's latest player to take the number 10 shirt, joining some of the iconic names to don the special number ahead of the new season.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Real Madrid took to X to confirm Mbappe had succeeded club legend Luka Modric as Los Blancos' latest number 10. He has joined the special rank, which includes Mesut Ozil, Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf, Ferenc Puskas and others, who have bear the weight and responsibility that comes along with it. Modric had his last dance as a player at Los Blancos following the end of the Club World Cup

Mbappe, despite his rich goal-scoring form, has been criticised for the lack of success with him being the premier attacker. After making a move from Paris to Madrid, PSG lifted its maiden UEFA Champions League and stormed into the Club World Cup final despite Mbappe's absence.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Mbappe netted 31 goals to finish as La Liga's top goal-scorer but failed to save Madrid from a trophyless season. Real Madrid's 2024/25 campaign ended without a silverware following their 4-0 hammering against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Club World Cup semi-finals.

He turned his attention to the national duties and netted his 50th goal for France during their 2-0 win over Germany in Stuttgart. Germany had multiple opportunities to take the lead, with their best chance falling to highly-rated youngster Florian Wirtz, whose shot rattled the post. However, it was France who broke the deadlock, with Mbappe slotting the ball in the back of the net just before half-time to give his side the advantage.

Advertisement

The goal brings Mbappe within touching distance of Thierry Henry, with the Real Madrid star now just one goal behind the French legend in the country's all-time scoring chart. In the closing stages of the match, Mbappe wasn't done yet and he turned provider, setting up Michael Olise, who came off the bench to seal the result for France. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)