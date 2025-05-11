Kynan, Sabeera win Trap Mixed Team bronze as Nicosia Shotgun World Cup concludes

Nicosia [Cyprus], May 11 (ANI): Olympian Kynan Chenai and Sabeera Haris won India a bronze in the Trap Mixed Team Olympic event, as the year's third International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage reached its conclusion. Kynan and Sabeera defeated the Turkish pair of Tolga Tuncer and Pelin Kaya 34-33 in the bronze-medal match at the Cyprus Olympic Shooting range in Nicosia. China won gold while Polan won silver.

The Indian pair finished a commendable fourth among 34 teams in qualification, with a tally of 142 after 75 shots fired by each team member. Sabeera tallied 72 (23,25,24) while Kynan shot 70 (23,25,22). The second Indian pair, that of Shardul Vihan and Kirti Gupta, shot 137 to finish 17th.

Kynan brought all his international experience to the bronze match however, shooting down 23 out of his 25-targets, with the next best being Tolga's 17 for Turkey as the Indians got the result by one in the end to give the squad a first World Cup medal for the year.

China overturned their second-place finish in the qualifications to defeat Poland 42-39 in the gold medal match. The Neutral Athletes took the top spot in the standings with two out of the five golds on offer while China, Spain and Italy took the other three. 12 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) won medals out of the 54 participating. (ANI)

