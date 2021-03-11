Kyrgios takes down Medvedev

Montreal, August 11

Nick Kyrgios beat top-ranked defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 in the National Bank Open.

Kyrgios, ranked 37th, won last week in Washington for his seventh ATP Tour title. Medvedev won last week in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“Today I had a very clean objective of how I was going to play, a lot of serve-and-volley, a lot of aggressive play from the back,” Kyrgios said. “I executed better than he did, that’s all it comes down to. He won the first set and I feel like I had opportunities there as well, so hopefully I can just keep this rolling.”

Kyrgios is 3-1 against Medvedev and has won 14 of his last 15 matches, with the loss coming to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. Earlier, Tommy Paul beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(4) 7-6(7) 6-3. “I felt the pressure of being the second seed in this tournament and world No. 4,” Alcaraz said. — AP