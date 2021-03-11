Kyrgios takes down Medvedev

Montreal, August 11
Nick Kyrgios beat top-ranked defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 in the National Bank Open.
Kyrgios, ranked 37th, won last week in Washington for his seventh ATP Tour title. Medvedev won last week in Los Cabos, Mexico.
“Today I had a very clean objective of how I was going to play, a lot of serve-and-volley, a lot of aggressive play from the back,” Kyrgios said. “I executed better than he did, that’s all it comes down to. He won the first set and I feel like I had opportunities there as well, so hopefully I can just keep this rolling.”
Kyrgios is 3-1 against Medvedev and has won 14 of his last 15 matches, with the loss coming to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. Earlier, Tommy Paul beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(4) 7-6(7) 6-3. “I felt the pressure of being the second seed in this tournament and world No. 4,” Alcaraz said. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India-born author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Attacker is said to have been restrained by those on the sce...
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...