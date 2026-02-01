DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
LA 2028 Games chief Wasserman apologises for Maxwell emails, denies Epstein ties

LA 2028 Games chief Wasserman apologises for Maxwell emails, denies Epstein ties

Says he regrets correspondence from 2003, states has never had a personal or business relationship with child trafficker

article_Author
Reuters
Los Angeles, Updated At : 04:01 PM Feb 01, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Casey Wasserman. Image via X/@caseywasserman
Los Angeles 2028 Olympics chief Casey Wasserman has apologised for communicating with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago, after the publication of a series of personal e-mails between the two.

New files related to late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein published by the U.S. justice department on Friday included flirtatious emails exchanges between Wasserman, who was married at the time, and Maxwell dating from 2003.

"I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein," Wasserman said in a statement issued early on Sunday.

"As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them." Maxwell, a British socialite and Epstein's former girlfriend, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty in 2021 by a jury in New York on charges including sex trafficking of a minor.

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell," said Wasserman, adding that it took place before her and Epstein's crimes "came to light".

Maxwell was arrested in 2020 after being accused by federal prosecutors of recruiting and grooming girls for sexual encounters with Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Wasserman is a sports and entertainment executive who has been leading the LA28 Olympic project from the bidding phase and currently serves as chairman of the organising committee.

The 2028 Summer Olympics were awarded to the city in 2017.

