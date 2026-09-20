La Liga: Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid 2-1 as Huijsen red card proves costly in Madrid derby

Madrid [Spain], September 20 (ANI): Atletico Madrid claimed derby bragging rights with a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in La Liga Round 7 at the Metropolitano on Sunday, as Dean Huijsen’s second-half red card proved pivotal in a contest that pushed the hosts up to second in the standings.

Alex Grimaldo converted a penalty after Huijsen was sent off, before Jonathan David doubled Atletico’s advantage. Antonio Rudiger pulled one back for Real Madrid late on, but Diego Simeone’s side held on to secure a crucial win and extend their unbeaten home record against their city rivals to four consecutive La Liga matches.

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The defeat was Real Madrid’s second of the campaign and saw them drop to third, while Atletico moved into second place.

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The highly anticipated derby began with little goalmouth action, although the intensity was evident from the opening exchanges as both teams engaged in a series of hard challenges.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was rarely troubled in the first half, but was forced into action to push away Lee Kang-In’s whipped delivery towards the far post.

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The contest also featured several heated individual battles, including a 50-50 challenge between Jude Bellingham and Cristian Romero. Bellingham was initially shown a yellow card, but a VAR review saw the booking transferred to Romero, who had a nervous wait as the possibility of a red card was assessed.

Lee also escaped a red card following a challenge that further stirred tensions between the sides.

Real Madrid had been seeking a third consecutive derby victory, a feat they had not achieved since December 2020, but the game took a decisive turn shortly after the restart.

Huijsen was sent off for pulling back Giuliano Simeone, who had threatened to break through on goal. The dismissal followed a VAR review after an initial penalty decision, leaving Real Madrid to continue with 10 men.

Atletico made the numerical advantage count as Grimaldo stepped up and calmly converted from the spot, sending Courtois the wrong way to give the hosts the lead.

The penalty was Grimaldo’s second from the spot in three games, and it put Atletico in control of the derby.

The hosts quickly added a second goal before the hour mark. Giuliano Simeone drove a cross into the penalty area, and Jonathan David slid in to turn the ball home, giving Atletico a two-goal cushion.

David’s strike also made him the first Atletico player in the 21st century to score in each of his first three La Liga appearances.

With Real Madrid reduced to 10 men and trailing by two goals, Atletico appeared to have taken firm control of the contest. Simeone’s side managed the game through much of the remaining period, although the visitors found a way to make the closing stages uncomfortable.

Rudiger gave Real Madrid renewed hope when he rose to head home from Bernardo Silva’s inviting free-kick, reducing the deficit and setting up a tense finish.

The goal brought fresh urgency to the visitors’ attack, while Atletico faced pressure to protect their advantage in front of a vocal home crowd.

Despite the late nerves and the crowd’s whistles, Atletico held on to secure all three points and complete a significant derby victory.

The result continued Atletico’s strong recent home record against Real Madrid, with the hosts now unbeaten in their last four La Liga meetings at the Metropolitano, winning three and drawing one.

For Real Madrid, the defeat marked their second loss of the league campaign and ended their bid to make it three consecutive derby wins.

Atletico’s victory lifted them to second place in the table, while Real Madrid slipped to third after a match in which Huijsen’s dismissal changed the balance of the contest. (ANI)

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