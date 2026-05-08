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Home / Sports / La Liga: Federico Valverde to miss El Clasico against Barcelona

La Liga: Federico Valverde to miss El Clasico against Barcelona

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ANI
Updated At : 09:20 AM May 08, 2026 IST
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Madrid [Spain], May 8 (ANI): Real Madrid's Federico Valverde will miss the upcoming high-stakes El Clasico clash against Barcelona after Los Blancos confirmed that the midfielder has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma.

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The development comes after the midfielder was involved in an altercation with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni. There was no reported injury with the 26-year-old French international.

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The altercation broke out during Thursday's training, just a day after the two midfielders were involved in another incident during Wednesday's session.

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Valverde had to be taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a cut on his forehead. Later on, Real Madrid issued a statement confirming the development and added that the Uruguayan international will require a recovery period of 10 to 14 days.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma. Valverde is at home in good condition and will need to rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by medical protocols for this diagnosis," the club said in a statement.

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Madrid have also announced that they have opened disciplinary proceedings against both players.

"The club will announce the resolutions of both cases in due course, once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed," the LaLiga club said as quoted by ESPN.

The injury is a major blow for Real Madrid ahead of their key La Liga clash against rivals Barcelona on May 11. Los Blancos currently occupy second place in the standings with 77 points, while the Blaugrana lead the table with 88 points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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