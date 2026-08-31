DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / La Liga: Real Madrid cruise past Malaga 4-0

La Liga: Real Madrid cruise past Malaga 4-0

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:23 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Madrid [Spain], August 31 (ANI): Real Madrid continued their winning run in La Liga with a commanding 4-0 victory over Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Advertisement

The hosts sealed their third consecutive league win after producing another dominant performance in front of their home fans.

Advertisement

Real Madrid took control of the match early and had already secured the result within the opening half-hour. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a brilliant solo effort, beating multiple defenders before calmly finishing past goalkeeper A. Herrero.

Advertisement

Seven minutes later, Bellingham was involved again as his header inside the box led to Real Madrid's second goal. After a clearance attempt from C. Puga, the ball deflected off Herrero and ended up in the net, giving the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Kylian Mbappe then extended Real Madrid's advantage in the 30th minute with a stunning volley. The French forward converted Trent Alexander-Arnold's precise cross from the right flank with a composed finish to score his fourth goal of the season.

Advertisement

Malaga tried to fight back before half-time, but Rafa R.'s effort in the 43rd minute struck the post, leaving Real Madrid with a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break.

After the restart, Real Madrid continued to dominate possession and create chances. Bellingham came close to adding another goal in the 55th minute with a powerful left-footed strike that narrowly missed the target.

The visitors had a late opportunity to reduce the deficit when referee Juan Martinez awarded a penalty following a handball incident, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

In stoppage time, Arda Guler completed the scoring after finishing off a counter-attack initiated by himself, with Vinicius Jr. providing the assist.

The victory marked Real Madrid's third straight win in La Liga and their second consecutive emphatic home victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. The team continued their strong start to the season under manager Jose Mourinho. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts