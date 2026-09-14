Barcelona [Spain], September 14 (ANI): Young Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal entered an elite list featuring club legend Lionel Messi with a brace against Levante in winning effort in their La Liga match on Sunday.

As per ESPN, Lamine's brace in the match was his third brace across team's first five matches of the ongoing La Liga season. In the 21st century, he is the second player to do so in La Liga after Messi (back in 2013 for the same club).

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Also, Brazil's Raphina, who also contributed to the win, has now bee involved in nine goals throughout the ongoing La Liga season, with six goals and nine assists. As per ESPN, this is the highest tally for a player after first five matches for FC Barcelona in a season since Messi in 2017-18 season (10- nine goals and one assist).

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Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season after defeating Levante 4-2 at the Ciutat de València on Sunday, with Karim Adeyemi scoring a stunning late goal to seal victory for the Catalan side.

Barcelona looked set for a comfortable win after racing to a three-goal lead, but Levante mounted a late comeback attempt with two goals in the final stages before Adeyemi’s stoppage-time strike ended the contest.

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The victory marked Barcelona’s sixth consecutive competitive win of the season, matching the club’s best-ever 100 per cent start to a campaign. They remain at the top of the La Liga table.

Xavi Espart opened the scoring for Barcelona in the fifth minute with a low right-footed effort from the edge of the box, marking his first competitive goal for the club.

Barcelona doubled their advantage in the 19th minute when Lamine Yamal finished off a well-worked move involving Fermín Lopez and Raphinha. The Brazilian winger played a key role in the attack, providing his second assist of the match.

Lamine struck again shortly after the restart, converting a penalty after being brought down inside the box by Mandi to put Barça 3-0 ahead.

However, Levante refused to give up and reduced the deficit in the 79th minute through Iván Romero, who capitalised on a defensive mistake before rounding goalkeeper Joan Garcia and scoring into an empty net.

The hosts continued to push, and Brugué scored in the 88th minute from a rebound to make it 3-2, raising hopes of a dramatic comeback. (ANI)

But Adeyemi had the final say, producing a brilliant solo effort in stoppage time. The German forward ran from the halfway line, beat Mandi with a backheel and calmly finished to secure all three points for Barcelona.

Barcelona will now look to create club history when they face Racing Santander at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday. A victory would give them seven wins from seven matches at the start of a season for the first time in their history. (ANI)

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