LA qualification mattered more than 44-year wait for Asian Games gold: Savita

More than ending India’s 44-year wait for an Asian Games women’s hockey gold, veteran India goalkeeper Savita Punia said securing direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics was the team’s overriding objective, with the new coaching set-up transforming the side’s environment, unity and belief over the last 10 months.

India’s 1-0 victory over defending champions and Olympic silver medallists China in the final on Friday not only brought an end to a long-standing gold medal drought but also ensured the team would have nearly two years to prepare for the Los Angeles Games without the burden of Olympic qualification hanging over them.

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“When our new staff (led by head coach Sjoerd Marijne) came in, we had only one thing in mind—that we have to qualify directly for LA. We knew it had been 44 years since India last won gold at the Asian Games, but more than history, our focus was on qualifying directly for the Olympics,” Savita said after India’s historic triumph on Friday.

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“We wanted to qualify directly so that we would have one-and-a-half years to prepare and perform better in LA, and hopefully go there for a medal.”

The Indian women had come agonizingly close to securing an Olympic berth at the Paris Games qualifiers, where they produced some impressive performances but fell short.

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The experience, particularly for a side with a mix of young and inexperienced players, left a lasting impression on the team.

“We played very well at the Paris qualifiers, but we had some young players who lacked experience. We couldn’t qualify, and that day we decided that we had to secure direct qualification for LA. You must have heard us say in several interviews that our main aim was to qualify directly,” Savita said.

Marijne’s faith helped them recover

Savita also acknowledged Marijne’s faith in her after she left the camp midway.

“I had left the camp because of a personal reason, but the coach called me back and trusted me. Wayne and I also had a long conversation. I remember all those moments. I was brought back with a lot of faith, and I knew I had to do something for this team,” she said.

The captain’s contribution extended beyond her performance between the posts, with her relationship with Bichu Devi emerging as another defining feature of India’s goalkeeping unit. The two shared the podium after the final, with Savita handing her medal to the younger goalkeeper, a gesture that reflected both their bond and the captain’s faith in her successor.

“We have a very good bond, and that is our strength. We are not opponents; we are competitors who train together. When Bichu is standing in goal, she is standing for India. When I am standing there, I am also standing for India,” Savita said.

I have always treated her like my younger sister, and she treats me like an elder sister. She is very hardworking, and she comes from a similar background to mine. I have immense respect for the effort she has put in.”

Savita said she wanted Bichu to carry forward the legacy of Indian goalkeeping and serve the country for as long as she had.”I definitely want Bichu to carry on after me. My best wishes and advice will always be with her. I want her to play for India for as long as I have,” she said.

Clarity of purpose

That clarity of purpose, coupled with a change in the coaching setup, has helped India rediscover its confidence and cohesion. The transformation, according to the skipper, has been as much about the team’s mindset and dressing-room atmosphere as it has been about tactical improvements on the pitch.

“A lot has changed in the last 10 months. The biggest thing, from my perspective, has been the team environment. We worked a lot on unity, and after the new coaches came in, the team became more united. The coaches worked day and night for this,” she said.

Savita credited the entire support staff, including the trainers and other members of the backroom team, for reinforcing the players’ belief in their own abilities. The confidence shown by the coaching staff, she said, had a direct impact on the players, allowing them to approach matches with greater freedom.

“Everyone, including the coaches, trainers and the entire support staff, kept telling us that this team was very capable. When coaches trust you, the players become more relaxed. You begin to believe that you are genuinely good enough,” she said.

The change in approach was evident during India’s campaign at the World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, where the team competed against some of the world’s leading sides.

Although India missed out on a deeper run, the performances offered valuable evidence of the progress made under the new set-up.

India also secured qualification for the Pro League, further strengthening its international exposure and providing the team with opportunities to test itself against top opposition.

“At the World Cup, I don’t think many people expected us to go as far as we did. We were disappointed that we lost only one match against the Netherlands, and there were several close games,” Savita said.

For Savita, the victory was also a personal triumph after a difficult period marked by an ankle injury and a temporary departure from the national camp for personal reasons. She singled out head of athletic performance Wayne Lombard for helping her regain fitness.

“I want to thank Wayne Lombard. After my ankle injury, he helped me with my rehabilitation. Everyone knows how important footwork is for a goalkeeper. At that time, Wayne was not even part of our team, but he still took the decision to help me recover,” she said.