Lack of exposure to conditions reason for series loss: Dean Elgar

London, September 13

Proteas captain Dean Elgar and outgoing head coach Mark Boucher both conceded that the lack of experience played a major role in South Africa’s 1-2 Test series defeat to England.

The hosts sealed an emphatic nine-wicket victory in the third Test to complete an excellent come-from-behind triumph at the Kia Oval on Monday.

The lack of exposure to UK conditions with the ball swinging and nipping. It was up there with some of the toughest conditions I’ve faced. Dean Elgar, South Africa skipper

South Africa had comfortably won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs last month, with the home side hitting back with a handsome win in the second Test which they claimed by an innings and 85 runs in Manchester.

They were on top for most of the decisive Test too — a clash that was effectively a three-day match after Day 1 was washed out and Day 2 suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II — dismissing the Proteas for poor scores of 118 and 169.

“I think lack of experience and lack of exposure to Test cricket (played a part),” Elgar said afterwards. “The lack of exposure to UK conditions with the ball swinging and nipping. We were also exposed to the type of batting conditions in this Test especially where the ball was nipping quite a lot. It was up there with some of the toughest conditions I’ve faced and I have a relatively decent amount of experience. So I can only imagine how a guy who only has one or two Test under his belt must feel.”

The South Africans faced just 92.4 overs in the third Test after, with skipper Elgar’s 36 their highest score of the match. — AP