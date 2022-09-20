Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri ends 21st in the fifth leg of LIV International

Chicago: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri did well to recover from a disastrous double-bogey on the fifth hole to return a card of 1-under 71 that helped him finish tied-23rd at the fifth leg of the LIV Invitational event.

Portland (US)

Solid start for Aditi in Portland Classic golf

India's Aditi Ashok made a solid start for the second week in a row with a bogey-free 3-under 69 to be placed tied-13th at the AmazingCre Portland Classic golf tournament here.

New Delhi

Boxers clinch 19 medals at Golden Glove of Vojvodina

Indian youth boxers bagged 10 gold medals on the final day to conclude a successful campaign with 19 podium finishes in the 40th Golden Glove of Vojvodina Youth Boxing tournament in Serbia today. The tournament saw participation of top boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, Thailand and Ukraine.

New Delhi

Sreeshankar, Sable star attraction in National Games

A host of the track and field stars, including steepleschaser Avinash Sable and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, will take part in the upcoming National Games with athletics set to field most number of participants among the 36 sports. The Games will be held in Gujarat from September 29.

Sioux Falls (US)

Stricker wins PGA Tour Champions in playoff

Steve Stricker won his second straight PGA Tour Champions event, closing with a 6-under 64 and beating Robert Karlsson with a birdie on the first playoff hole in the Sanford International. “I did a good job of that today and hit a lot of good putts,” Stricker said. Agencies