Lahiri ends tied-6th at Wells Fargo

PTI

Potomac, May 9

Two late bogeys ended Anirban Lahiri’s title hopes as the Indian golfer carded a disappointing 1-over 71 in the final round to finish tied-6th at the Wells Fargo Championship.

It was a creditable top-10 finish for Lahiri, his second of the season, but he was understandably disappointed, having started the day at T-3. Lahiri carded a 1-over 71 to finish the week on a 3-under 277, five shots behind winner Max Homa, who clinched his second Wells Fargo Championship victory and fourth PGA Tour title after a closing 68.

“Very disappointed with how I finished over the last six holes, I think I battled quite hard and I put myself in a good position to make a run with five, six holes to go,” Lahiri said. “I got through most of the difficult holes and then had close misses on the 13 and 14, and then a poor shot on the 15. Just a little disappointed and frustrated with how I ended up.”

Lahiri, who rose 11 rungs to No. 74 in the latest Official World Golf Ranking, takes a week off and could miss playing the PGA Championship as he and his wife are expecting their second child.

Sandhu, Mane make cut

Phuket: Yuvraj Sandhu and Udayan Mane were the only Indians to make the cut at the Phuket Cup, an event on the Asian Development Tour.

Sandhu shot a 4-under 66. He is 5-under and tied-15th as Shahriffuddin Ariffin led the field by four shots. Mane (68-70) made the cut as it fell at 2-under, with 55 players making it to the weekend.