Anirban Lahiri finishes 8th at Wyndham

PTI

Greensboro (US): Anirban Lahiri rounded off the week with a 2-under 68 to finish tied-8th at the Wyndham Championship. Lahiri, who had five birdies against three bogeys, finished with a total of 11-under. He will rise to 66th as the playoffs start with St. Jude Invitational. South Korea’s Joohyung Kim became the second-youngest winner since World War II.