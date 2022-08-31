Anirban Lahiri signs with LIV Golf Tour

Boston, August 30
Anirban Lahiri has become the first Indian to join the LIV Golf Tour and is set to make his debut on the rebel tour with the event in Boston this week.
Lahiri could not be contacted on his big switch to LIV from PGA Tour but is said to be in the field of 48 players to be announced soon. He becomes the first Indian and the first Asian to sign up with LIV Golf. Viraj Madappa played in the opening event after qualifying through an International Series event in Asia.
The latest list of players on LIV Tour include British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Americans Harold Varner and Cameron Tringale.
The financial details of Lahiri’s contract are not known yet. However, the figure being floated around in Smith’s case is around $140 million. Almost all the 48 players are expected to tee up at this week’s event here.
The PGA Tour is expected to take action against them, including barring them from playing its events. Lahiri has been playing on the PGA Tour since 2015-16. He has not won on the PGA Tour, but has finished second at the Players Championships behind Smith.
LIV Golf Series has been putting up $25 million purses with a 54-hole format and no cut. The purse includes $5 million for a team event within the format. — PTI
Europe to have 6 captain’s picks for Ryder Cup in 2023
Virginia Water: Europe captain Luke Donald will have six picks for next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy. That’s three more picks than Padraig Harrington had for Europe’s record 19-9 loss to the United States at Whistling Straits last year. Ryder Cup Europe announced the qualification process for the 2023 event today. AP
