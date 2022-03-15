Lahiri's gutsy display falls one shot shy of historic win at PLAYERS championship

Lahiri (69) needed a birdie on the 18th hole, the 72nd of the tournament, to force a play-off with a charged-up Cameron Smith of Australia, who began the final round with four birdies in a row

Lahiri's gutsy display falls one shot shy of historic win at PLAYERS championship

Anirban Lahiri, of India, hits out of a bunker on the third green during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. AP/PTI

PTI

Ponte Vedra Beach (USA), March 15

Coming into the final round with a one-shot lead, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri gave it his all but fell short by a stroke to end second at the USD 20 million PLAYERS Championship here.

This was nonetheless an impressive return to form for the seasoned pro as he walked away with a career-best USD 2.18 million in earnings.

Lahiri (69) needed a birdie on the 18th hole, the 72nd of the tournament, to force a play-off with a charged-up Cameron Smith of Australia, who began the final round with four birdies in a row.

Smith carded 66 and totalled 13-under, despite a nervous bogey on the 18th, while Lahiri ended at 12-under after a superb birdie on the iconic Island Green on 17th and a par on the 18th.

"I want to win. I've been here seven years; haven't gotten over the line yet. That's definitely a monkey I want to get off my back. Today was as good an opportunity as any," said a disappointed Lahiri, who was bidding to become the second Indian after Arjun Atwal to win on the PGA TOUR.

But the performance overall was a major boost to his confidence.

"I'm just relieved. I've gone through two years of playing horrible. The last time I contended in a field this good was at Memorial maybe, five years ago, or even that was a back-door second. I shot 7-under on Sunday. It's been a long time since I've been in this position in a quality field like this," he said.

It was the 34-year-old's second career runner-up finish following the 2017 Memorial Tournament and pushed him up to 45th position on the FedExCup with 330 points.

After finishing the last seven holes of the third round with one more birdie and one more bogey, Lahiri ended the 54 holes of the weather-disrupted USD 20 million flagship event with a one-shot lead over the field.

Smith, who started the final round at seven-under to Lahiri's 11-under, was on fire though the Indian kept himself in the frame for most of the time.

When he did seem to fall off, as it looked after the double bogey on eighth, he pulled himself back with a stunning eagle, his third of the week.

And then again when Smith seemed to be running away and the holes were running out, Lahiri reeled in a brilliant birdie on the challenging par-three 17th.

The door opened just a bit more when Smith, playing ahead of Lahiri, bogeyed the 18th and the gap was down to one.

Lahiri needed to birdie the 18th to force a play-off, but his approach fell short of the green and he managed only a par to end a dramatic final day. The trophy with a cheque of USD 3.36 million went to Smith.

Despite the heartbreak of missing the title, Lahiri's earnings were probably the biggest ever for an Indian sportsperson from a single one-week long event.

It also took Lahiri into the Top-100 after a long time, but the winning and FedEx Cup points will ensure more, including a card for 2023.

"I guess at one point on the 16th, I thought it was kind of out of reach, but then again, birdie on 17 kind of opened the door. I gave it a good go. Made some mistakes that I could have avoided, but that's golf. This is a really positive week for me going forward," said Lahiri.

Although his final approach shot failed to find the green, one area of improvement which Lahiri was extremely pleased about was his iron play, which saw him ranked 13th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at THE PLAYERS.

"It's huge, because when you go through such a lean period for such a long time, you start asking yourself, man, was that a flash in the pan? What are you doing?

"You haven't played good in so long. Your belief takes a hit, so this for me is -- I'm going to re-cement the foundation and work upwards from here," asserted the Indian, who added 3.5 grams to his irons at the start of the week.

Smith was superb all day with 10 birdies against three bogeys through 17 holes but opened the door with what turned out to be a winning bogey after finding water on the 18th hole with his second shot.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

2
Punjab

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

3
Nation

SKM split wide open, two factions hold separate meetings to decide course of farmers' movement

4
Punjab

AAP readies plan for health, education overhaul in Punjab

5
Punjab

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

6
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Punjab lawmakers: Charting new course their common goal

7
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu may be named Punjab's AG

8
Punjab

Crop on 150 acres cleared for Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking at Khatkar Kalan

9
Business

Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran appointed Air India chairman

10
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Don't Miss

View All
Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Entertainment

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Nation

'Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth', Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'The Kashmir Files' gets murkier

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Top Stories

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice of Islam, rules Karnataka HC, upholds ban

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking perm...

Indian missile falling in Pakistani territory most unfortunate incident, Rajnath tells Rajya Sabha

India's missile system safe and secure, says Rajnath on accidental firing of missile

Says a high-level inquiry has been ordered to look into the ...

No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US

No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US

India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Sonia Gandhi in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside ...

Supreme Court to set up bench to hear plea against bail granted to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case

Supreme Court to set up bench to hear plea against bail granted to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana takes note of the ...

Cities

View All

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar roadshow: Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar district’s 2 AAP leaders likely to get Cabinet berth

World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Pilgrims pay obeisance at Golden Temple on new Nanakshahi year

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over

Chandigarh blackout: Committee submits report on power outage at two hospitals

Chandigarh: Single-use plastic costs 8 traders dear

Mohali: Cops grill 2 over firing outside microbrewery

Demonetised currency case: Major embarrassment for Panchkula police

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

International kabaddi player shot

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

Kapurthala: Ending dharna, AAP's Manju Rana finally takes out roadshow

Social media abuzz with fake list of AAP Cabinet

Nawanshahr: Over 1K votes polled to SAD (Amritsar)'s dead candidate!

Now, cow remains found in Adampur

AAP MLA Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

AAP MLA Ashok Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

STF arrests drug peddler with 900 gm of heroin

I-T raid on Omaxe group in Ludhiana

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Three held with stolen motorcycles

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Dashmesh Nagar residents concerned over mobile tower

Patiala: Act against Punjabi University staff involved in scams, demand students

Be punctual, redress grievances, DCs told

Patiala: Officers told to be punctual