Lahore huddle: What led Pakistan to reverse its decision on the India match boycott

Pakistan has reversed its decision to boycott the high-profile T20 World Cup 2026 match against India following intense mediation by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and diplomatic interventions by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The decision came after an ICC delegation arrived in Pakistan over the weekend and held meetings with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding the team’s participation in the February 15 fixture. The reversal also followed an appeal from Sri Lanka urging Pakistan to take the field against India.

In what appeared to be a carefully coordinated sequence of developments, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formally requested Pakistan to reconsider its stance after a crucial meeting in Lahore involving representatives of the ICC, the PCB, and the BCB. During the discussions, the ICC reportedly assured Bangladesh that it would not face any sporting, financial, or administrative penalties for its earlier refusal to play matches in India.

The ICC also announced that Bangladesh would be awarded hosting rights for an ICC event ahead of the 50-over World Cup in 2031, which is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Bangladesh. Sources indicated that Bangladesh has been promised the hosting of the 2028 ICC Under-19 Asia Cup.

Following the meeting, BCB president Mohammad Aminul Islam publicly appealed to Pakistan to participate in the marquee clash.

“We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. I request Pakistan to play the game on February 15 against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem,” Aminul Islam said.

Barely an hour later, signs emerged that Pakistan’s stance had softened. A post from the Pakistan government on social media stated that the national team would be directed to play “in view of the outcomes achieved as well as the request of friendly countries.”

The Group A encounter between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on February 15 at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium and is just five days away. Both teams have played one match each so far in the tournament, with Pakistan defeating the Netherlands and India beating the United States.

Pakistan’s initial boycott announcement had sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, prompting swift intervention by the ICC. On Sunday, an ICC delegation comprising Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and Associate Members’ Representative Mubashir Usmani met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to discuss the issue.

According to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, the PCB placed three key demands before the ICC in order to end the boycott: a larger share of tournament revenue, the resumption of bilateral cricket ties with India, and assurances on maintaining cricketing etiquette—an apparent reference to avoiding incidents such as players refusing post-match handshakes.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, is understood to have sought compensation and firm hosting commitments from the ICC as part of the negotiations.

Not the first time

This is not the first instance of the PCB softening its stance under the leadership of Mohsin Naqvi. Last year, during the Asia Cup, Pakistan had threatened to boycott a match in the UAE, alleging that match referee Andy Pycroft played a role in a handshake controversy involving Indian and Pakistani players following the Pahalgam terror attack.