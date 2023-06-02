Lakshya, Kiran enter quarterfinals

PTI

Bangkok, June 1

Lakshya Sen progressed to the men’s singles quarterfinals with an upset win over Li Shi Feng of China in the Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament here today. Sen beat his fourth-seeded Chinese opponent 21-17 21-15 in a Round of 16 match that lasted 49 minutes. The world No. 23 Indian will face qualifier Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Kiran George, who came through the qualifiers, also advanced to the men’s singles quarterfinals after beating world No. 26 Weng Hong Yang of China 21-11 21-19 in 39 minutes. It is the first time that world No. 59 Kiran has reached the quarterfinals at a World Tour Super 500 event.

In the women’s singles, Saina Nehwal lost 11-21 14-21 to third seed and world No. 5 He Bing Jao of China in a Round of 16 match. It was also the end of the road for 23-year-old Ashmita Chaliha, who went down 18-21 13-21 to former Olympics and three-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also lost their pre-quarterfinal match to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia 26-24 11-21 17-21.