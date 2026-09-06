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Home / Sports / Lakshya Raichandani excited to lead India U-19; Mussoorie Thunder batter says Dehradun T20 League has been valuable preparation

Lakshya Raichandani excited to lead India U-19; Mussoorie Thunder batter says Dehradun T20 League has been valuable preparation

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ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 6 (ANI): Mussoorie Thunder’s Lakshya Raichandani has expressed his excitement after being appointed captain of the India U-19 team for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, calling the opportunity a special moment for him and his family.

Currently representing Mussoorie Thunder in the Dehradun T20 League, Lakshya said he is looking forward to taking on the responsibility of leading the national side and hopes to make the most of the opportunity.

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“Everyone at home was very happy when I got the call. It was a very special moment for my family as well. I am really excited about the responsibility and see it as a great opportunity to lead the team, learn and prove myself,” Lakshya said.

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The young cricketer will lead India U-19 against Australia and said he was grateful for the opportunity to represent the country.

“I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity. It is a great feeling to be part of the India U-19 team and to play against Australia. I am really looking forward to the white-ball series and hopefully I can contribute to the team.”

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Lakshya said he is keeping his preparations simple ahead of the series, focusing on his regular practice and working consistently on his game.

“I am following the normal process and focusing on my practice. I am not doing anything very different. I am just working on my game, preparing well and trying to be ready for the series.”

Speaking about his experience in the Dehradun T20 League, the Mussoorie Thunder player said the tournament has provided valuable competitive exposure, particularly for young and local cricketers.

“The Dehradun T20 League is providing very good exposure to the local players. It is also very good preparation for the boys who are looking to play in the UPL. The local players are getting the opportunity to play competitive T20 cricket, gain experience and showcase their talent. I think this league can be very beneficial for the development of cricket in Dehradun and Uttarakhand.”

Reflecting on his first experience of the tournament, Lakshya said he saw the league as an opportunity to gain match practice and experience in a competitive environment.

“When I first heard about the Dehradun T20 League and found out through the auction that I would get an opportunity to play here, my first thought was that it would be good practice for me. There was also a lot of excitement because it was a new league, and I knew I would get a good opportunity to gain experience and prepare myself.”

With the domestic season also approaching, Lakshya said his focus remains on continuous improvement and consistency.

“I am working on my game day by day and trying to improve in every aspect. It is going to be a long domestic season, so my focus is on staying consistent, working hard in practice and making small improvements every day.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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