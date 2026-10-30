Lakshya Raichandani to lead India at U19 Asia Cup; Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid headline 15-member squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Junior Cricket Committee on Friday has announced India's U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, scheduled to take place from November 5 to 14.

India have announced a 15-member squad with Lakshya Raichandani named captain and Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan appointed vice-captain.

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India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE and Nepal, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals on November 12. The final is scheduled for November 14.

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"The Junior Cricket Committee has picked the India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup to be played in Muscat, Oman, from 5th to 14th November. India are placed in Group A alongside UAE, Nepal and Pakistan. Two teams from Group A and Group B (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia) will advance to the semi-final, which will be held on 12th November. The final will take place on Saturday, 14th November," BCCI said in a statement.

🚨 News 🚨 India U19 squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup announced. More Details 🔽 https://t.co/RPWuCiVGBQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2026

The squad features a mix of promising young talents, including Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput and Manal Chauhan, who will be eager to make their mark on the continental stage.

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Anvay Dravid and Rajat Baghel have been named as the two wicketkeeping options, while V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod and Ishan Sood complete the squad. The young Indian side will look to put up a strong show in Muscat as they aim to clinch the U19 Asia Cup title.

India U19 squad: Lakshya Raichandani [C], Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan [VC], Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid [WK], Rajat Baghel [WK], V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood. (ANI)

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