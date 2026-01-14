DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Lakshya schools Ayush to advance in India Open

Lakshya schools Ayush to advance in India Open

article_Author
Vinayak Padmadeo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lakshya Sen defeated Ayush Shetty 21-12 21-15. PTI
Advertisement

The opening round encounter between Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty was a fight between the established order of Indian badminton and the upcoming talent. Ayush, 20, already a BWF Super title winner, making his debut in the India Open, was supposed to give Lakshya a tough time.

Advertisement

Instead it was the senior pro that ran out as the clear winner. The first game was over before one could settle. It took Lakshya only 14 minutes to wrap the first game 21-12. In fact he raced to an 11-3 lead in the mid game break as Lakshya's shot making, including his net play and cross court shots, had the youngster all in knots.

Advertisement

The second game started on a positive note for Ayush, who raced to a 4-1 lead but the moment Lakshya drew level with him at 7-7, he was in control to see off the challenge. Even though Ayush went into the mid-game break with a slender lead at 11-10, the result was never in doubt. The senior pro taught a lesson or two to his compatriot as he sealed the match at 21-15.

Advertisement

Lakshya's next round opponent is Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, who benefited after his countryman Kodai Naraoka retired while trailing 6-21 6-7.

Ayush conceded that he committed far too many errors in the match. "I gave a big lead in the first game and it became difficult," the 20-year-old said. "I started well in the second but the moment Lakshya drew level in the second I knew it would get very difficult," he added.

Advertisement

Lakshya said the new venue, which will also host the World Championships later this year, was tricky to get used to. "We thought (because) the hall was big the shuttle might travel a little bit slower, but I think it was fast. But it is the first round and we have to adapt to the situations," Lakshya said.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand began their campaign with a 21-15 21-11 win over Thailand's Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai. They will now face China's Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min, who defeated Francesca Corbett and Jennie Gai 21-12 21-8 of USA.

In men's doubles, MR Arjun and H Amsakarunan won their opening round match 21-15 21-18 against Malaysia's Teo Ee Yi and Ong Yew Sin. India's No. 1 doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty benefited from a walkover from the American pair of Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith to advance.

However, Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam failed at the first time of asking despite saving five match points. They lost 11-21 22-20 22-24 against Hong Kong's Lui Lok Lok and Tsang Hiu Yan.

Also, the mixed doubles pair Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K went down 9-21 10-21 to Japan's Hiroki Midorikawa and Nami Matsuyama.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts