Lakshya schools Ayush to advance in India Open

The opening round encounter between Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty was a fight between the established order of Indian badminton and the upcoming talent. Ayush, 20, already a BWF Super title winner, making his debut in the India Open, was supposed to give Lakshya a tough time.

Advertisement

Instead it was the senior pro that ran out as the clear winner. The first game was over before one could settle. It took Lakshya only 14 minutes to wrap the first game 21-12. In fact he raced to an 11-3 lead in the mid game break as Lakshya's shot making, including his net play and cross court shots, had the youngster all in knots.

Advertisement

The second game started on a positive note for Ayush, who raced to a 4-1 lead but the moment Lakshya drew level with him at 7-7, he was in control to see off the challenge. Even though Ayush went into the mid-game break with a slender lead at 11-10, the result was never in doubt. The senior pro taught a lesson or two to his compatriot as he sealed the match at 21-15.

Advertisement

Lakshya's next round opponent is Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, who benefited after his countryman Kodai Naraoka retired while trailing 6-21 6-7.

Ayush conceded that he committed far too many errors in the match. "I gave a big lead in the first game and it became difficult," the 20-year-old said. "I started well in the second but the moment Lakshya drew level in the second I knew it would get very difficult," he added.

Advertisement

Lakshya said the new venue, which will also host the World Championships later this year, was tricky to get used to. "We thought (because) the hall was big the shuttle might travel a little bit slower, but I think it was fast. But it is the first round and we have to adapt to the situations," Lakshya said.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand began their campaign with a 21-15 21-11 win over Thailand's Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai. They will now face China's Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min, who defeated Francesca Corbett and Jennie Gai 21-12 21-8 of USA.

In men's doubles, MR Arjun and H Amsakarunan won their opening round match 21-15 21-18 against Malaysia's Teo Ee Yi and Ong Yew Sin. India's No. 1 doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty benefited from a walkover from the American pair of Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith to advance.

However, Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam failed at the first time of asking despite saving five match points. They lost 11-21 22-20 22-24 against Hong Kong's Lui Lok Lok and Tsang Hiu Yan.

Also, the mixed doubles pair Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K went down 9-21 10-21 to Japan's Hiroki Midorikawa and Nami Matsuyama.