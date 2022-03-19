Lakshya Sen enters final of All England Championships; third men’s singles player from India to achieve feat

Birmingham, March 19
World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stunned defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia to reach his maiden final at the All England Championships here on Saturday.
The 20-year-old Sen became only the third men’s singles player after Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final after outwitting Lee 21-13 12-21 21-19 in a gruelling semifinal match.
Padukone and Gopichand are the only Indians to have won the prestigious event, while Saina Nehwal had reached the final in 2015.
Sen has been in sensational form in the last six months as he secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runner-up finish at the German Open last week.
