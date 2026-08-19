Lakshya Sen stunned by world No. 92 Garret Tan, crashes out of BWF World Championships

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Lakshya Sen suffered a stunning exit from the BWF World Championships 2026 after going down 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 to USA's 18-year-old world No. 92 Garret Tan in a fiercely contested second-round match here on Wednesday.

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Playing in front of an enthusiastic home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Sen started brightly but was unable to contain Tan's aggressive and fearless approach as the American produced the biggest win of his career to knock out the world No. 14, according to ESPN.

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The opening game remained closely fought, with Tan holding a slender 11-10 lead at the interval. Sen, however, managed to stay composed in the closing stages and edged ahead to take the game 21-19.

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Tan responded strongly in the second game, building an early 9-4 advantage and maintaining his lead through the middle stages. Sen attempted to fight back late and saved four game points after Tan had earned five, but the American eventually sealed the game 21-19 with a smash winner to force a decider.

Tan once again made the stronger start in the deciding game, racing to a 7-2 lead before extending it to 11-4 at the interval.

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Sen, playing from the side where the drift had troubled players throughout the day, produced a determined comeback after the change of ends. The Indian used his counter-attacking game effectively to reduce the deficit to 13-10 and then 17-15.

Tan, however, held his nerve after receiving medical assistance for a head injury and moved to four match points. Sen saved one, but the American converted the next opportunity to complete a memorable victory.

Lakshya credited Garret for his win after the match. "I think, he was just a better player on court today. So yeah, I would give a lot of credit to him."

"There is no injury as such. I mean, it was a very tough match. He took a medical break, I think on the close of the third set. I think overall it was a very hard-fought match. And I gave it my all, whatever I had in the tank. And towards the end of the third set, I was also exhausted physically. But again, overall I would say I would give a lot of credit to him. He played a very solid game. Also a little bit disappointed with myself. I mean, even though I know I gave it my all and whatever I had, I tried. I think the performance, I would say, was not up to the mark," Sen said.

"It's a big tournament and I mean it's gonna probably hurt a little bit more but again we have a lot of big tournaments coming up so just focused on that and will prepare for that," he added.

For Tan, the victory was a breakthrough moment on the biggest stage.

"I'm still speechless right now. I just can't believe I'm playing tomorrow," Tan said after defeating the 14th-ranked Indian.

The American admitted the home crowd affected him during the deciding game.

"It got to me at one point in the third set, in the beginning, where I was leading 8-2 and then the crowd started to really cheer, and it kind of got to me so..." he said.

Asked whether targeting Sen's backcourt had been part of his strategy, Tan said, "Yes and no. This is just my style, and it kind of worked against him."

Tan also revealed that he had hit his head during the contest and would undergo a medical check.

"I hit my head a little bit, and I'll get it checked by the doctor later on," he said.

Asked whether the win was the biggest of his career, Tan replied, "Yes, of course."

Sen had entered the second round after fighting back to beat Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 in his opening match. His defeat leaves India without one of its biggest home hopes in the men's singles draw. (ANI)

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