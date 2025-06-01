DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Lalchand Rajput appointed league advisor for T20 Mumbai League 2025; MCA also announces team of scouts

Lalchand Rajput appointed league advisor for T20 Mumbai League 2025; MCA also announces team of scouts

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has appointed former India cricketer and veteran coach Lalchand Rajput as the league advisor for the upcoming T20 Mumbai League 2025 and also announced a dedicated team of scouts who will work along with him to strengthen talent identification and development, as per a release from T20 Mumbai League.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:55 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has appointed former India cricketer and veteran coach Lalchand Rajput as the league advisor for the upcoming T20 Mumbai League 2025 and also announced a dedicated team of scouts who will work along with him to strengthen talent identification and development, as per a release from T20 Mumbai League.

Advertisement

Season 3 of T20 Mumbai League is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium from June 4 to 12.

The 63-year-old seasoned cricket professional, who served as the manager of the Indian team during their T20I World Cup-winning campaign in 2007, is currently the head coach of the United Arab Emirates national team. In the past, he has also coached Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

Rajput brings a wealth of experience in both domestic and international cricket, having held various leadership and coaching roles over the years. As league advisor, he will lead a dedicated team of scouts comprising Sanjay Patil, Ghulam Parkar, Ravi Thakkar, and Musavir Khote -- all highly respected figures in Mumbai's cricketing fraternity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lalchand Rajput as the league advisor for the T20 Mumbai League 2025. His vast experience and dedication to the development of the game make him the perfect choice to guide the league and nurture emerging talent. We are confident that under his leadership, the league will continue to grow as a premier platform for showcasing Mumbai's cricketing excellence," said MCA secretary Abhay Hadap, as quoted from T20 Mumbai League.

Advertisement

The T20 Mumbai League, one of India's leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments, makes its much-anticipated return after six years with season 3. The upcoming edition promises high-octane action, featuring top international stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Prithvi Shaw alongside some of Mumbai's most exciting young talents, including Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Atharva Ankolekar.

Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League will feature eight teams competing for the coveted title: North Mumbai Panthers (Horizon Sports India Private Limited), ARCS Andheri (Arcs Sports & Entertainment Private Limited), Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (Transcon Triumph Knights Private Limited), Bandra Blasters (Pk Sports Ventures Private Limited), Eagle Thane Strikers (Eagle Infra India Ltd.), Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs (World Star Premier League LLP), SoBo Mumbai Falcons (Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd.) and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals (Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment). (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts