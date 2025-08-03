DT
Lancashire signs Ajeet Singh Dale on a three-year contract

Lancashire signs Ajeet Singh Dale on a three-year contract

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Lancashire Cricket on Saturday announced the signing of Gloucestershire fast bowler Ajeet Singh Dale on a three-year contract.

Dale will make the move to Emirates Old Trafford on November 1, ahead of the 2026 season, after the Red Rose beat several counties to secure his signature, as per a press release from Lancashire Cricket.

The 25-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting fast bowling prospects in English domestic cricket, following a string of impressive performances for both Gloucestershire and England Lions.

He began his career at Hampshire, making his First-Class debut in 2020, before making the move to Gloucestershire in 2022 and debuting in both white-ball formats that same season.

In 37 First-Class appearances, Dale, known for his pace and ability to swing the ball, has taken 87 wickets and from 15 matches in the Vitality Blast has claimed 18 wickets at an average of 27.

This summer, his most productive to date with 25 wickets in the Rothesay County Championship, Dale was selected by England Lions and made his debut against India A at Canterbury.

Speaking about making the move to Emirates Old Trafford, Ajeet Singh Dale said, as quoted by a press release, "I'm really excited to be joining Lancashire and can't wait to get started with the Club in November. Lancashire has an exceptionally strong squad, which can compete across all formats, and I'm looking forward to pushing myself in a new environment while contributing towards success for this great Club. I have heard great things about the set-up and facilities at Emirates Old Trafford, and I'm confident it's the right place for me to take the next step in my career with the Red Rose."

Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton also commented on the move.

"We are thrilled to have secured Ajeet's services ahead of the 2026 season. Ajeet is an exciting young fast bowler with genuine pace and a real hunger to keep on developing and improving his game. He has impressed us with his performances at Gloucestershire during the last couple of seasons. He bowled extremely well in the County Championship match at Emirates Old Trafford in May, and we believe he has all the attributes to thrive at Lancashire. We believe he will add a lot to our bowling attack and we're looking forward to seeing him grow over the next three seasons as part of our group of pace bowlers," Mark Chilton said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

