New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed India's performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, describing the event as a "landmark chapter" in the country's sporting journey, marked by historic firsts, record-breaking performances and the emergence of a new generation of champions.

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In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said India's success was a reflection of the sustained investment in sports infrastructure, athlete welfare and grassroots talent under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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"The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be remembered as a landmark chapter in India's sporting journey, defined by historic firsts, record-breaking performances, and the rise of a new generation of champions," he said.

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"Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi, India's sustained investment in sports infrastructure, athlete welfare, and grassroots talent continues to translate into historic success on the global stage," the Defence Minister added.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2084100333555580974?s=20

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Highlighting India's boxing performance, Rajnath Singh said the country finished atop the boxing medal table and delivered its finest-ever Commonwealth Games showing in the sport.

"India finished atop the boxing medal table, delivering its finest-ever Commonwealth Games performance. No country has ever won more gold medals in boxing at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games, a remarkable achievement that underscores India's growing dominance in the ring," he said.

He also highlighted India's achievements in athletics, saying the country recorded its best-ever performance at a Commonwealth Games held outside home soil.

"Athletics reached unprecedented heights with India's best-ever performance at a Commonwealth Games held outside home soil. The Games witnessed several historic firsts, including India's first-ever medals in both the men's 5000m and 10000m at a single Commonwealth Games, the first decathlon medal, historic Judo golds, and many other pathbreaking achievements," Rajnath said.

The Defence Minister also praised the performance of Indian para-athletes, noting the country's historic achievements in para-athletics.

"Para-athletics also reached a historic milestone, with India securing its first-ever Commonwealth Games gold in the men's Shot Put F57 event and registering the nation's first double podium finish in the category, highlighting the growing strength and depth of Indian para-sport," he added.

Congratulating the Indian contingent, Rajnath Singh said the performances reflected the dedication of athletes, coaches and support staff, as well as the strength of the country's sporting ecosystem.

"These remarkable performances reflect the dedication of our athletes, coaches, and support staff, and the strength of a sporting ecosystem that continues to nurture excellence. Heartiest congratulations to every member of Team India. The nation is immensely proud of you," the Defence Minister concluded.

The curtains came down on the 2026 Commonwealth Games after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, hosts of the landmark centenary edition in 2030, during a glittering closing ceremony.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad, making India only the second nation after Australia to host the multi-sport event on more than one occasion. India had previously staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

The Commonwealth Games flag and baton were presented to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as part of the official handover ceremony.

India also had plenty to celebrate on the sporting front, finishing fourth in the medals table with a haul of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to cap off a successful campaign. Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story.

Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme. With only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, India still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals.

Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals. With the ceremonial handover complete, the focus now shifts to Ahmedabad, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. (ANI)

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