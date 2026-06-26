Lanka Premier League 2026: Jaffna Kings to face Galle Gallants in season opener on July 17

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 26 (ANI): The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 is set to return with its biggest and most connected season yet, with the official fixtures confirming a July 17 to August 8 window for the sixth edition.

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The tournament opens under lights at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, where defending champions Jaffna Kings--captained by Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa and powered by Bangladesh superstar Shakib Al Hasan--begin their title defence against Dasun Shanaka's Galle Gallants in what promises to be a blockbuster curtain-raiser, according to a release.

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The opening weekend quickly shifts into another marquee contest as Indian international Vijay Shankar and England white-ball great Moeen Ali lead Kandy Royals into battle against Dambulla Sixers.

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Across three weeks of competition, six franchises will contest a double round-robin league before the playoffs in Colombo, with a player pool that reflects both the league's growing international standing and Sri Lanka's continued ability to attract top-tier cricketing talent.

LPL 2026 brings together one of the strongest line-ups in the competition's history. Kandy Royals headline with Shankar, Moeen, Angelo Mathews, and Wanindu Hasaranga, while Jaffna Kings retain a formidable championship core featuring Shakib, Taskin Ahmed, Rajapaksa, and Dunith Wellalage.

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Elsewhere, fans can look forward to watching James Neesham, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and several emerging Sri Lankan talents, reinforcing the league's reputation as both a destination for established stars and a platform for the game's next generation.

That global appeal has continued to grow, with more than 650 overseas registrations received from 21 countries ahead of this season's player selection process.

Alongside that international momentum, LPL 2026 will place an even stronger emphasis on deepening its roots at home through expanded Sinhala-language commentary and broader regional fan engagement initiatives, bringing the league closer to communities across Sri Lanka while showcasing local cricket culture to audiences worldwide.

Among the marquee fixtures across the league phase, Kandy Royals and Jaffna Kings meet twice in five days, potentially setting up contests involving Shankar, Moeen, Hasaranga, and Shakib.

The schedule also includes heavyweight clashes such as Colombo Kaps against Kandy Royals, Dambulla Sixers versus Jaffna Kings, and a series of evening matches across Colombo, Dambulla, and Kandy before attention shifts to the playoffs.

The five franchises--Colombo Kaps, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Royals--will compete in a double round-robin league stage before the top four teams advance to the playoffs in Colombo.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be held on August 5, followed by Qualifier 2 on August 7, with the Lanka Premier League 2026 Final scheduled for August 8 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Lanka Premier League 2026 - Fixtures in Full

July 17 - Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants - Colombo

July 18 - Kandy Royals vs Dambulla Sixers - Colombo

July 18 - Galle Gallants vs Colombo Kaps - Colombo

July 19 - Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings - Colombo

July 19 - Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals - Colombo

July 21 - Dambulla Sixers vs Kandy Royals - Dambulla

July 22 - Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Kaps - Dambulla

July 22 - Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Gallants - Dambulla

July 23 - Kandy Royals vs Colombo Kaps - Dambulla

July 23 - Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings - Dambulla

July 25 - Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals - Dambulla

July 25 - Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps - Dambulla

July 26 - Kandy Royals vs Jaffna Kings - Dambulla

July 26 - Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers - Dambulla

July 28 - Colombo Kaps vs Jaffna Kings - Kandy

July 29 - Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals - Kandy

July 29 - Colombo Kaps vs Dambulla Sixers - Kandy

July 30 - Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals - Kandy

August 1 - Colombo Kaps vs Galle Gallants - Kandy

August 2 - Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Sixers - Kandy

Playoffs - Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium)

August 5 - Qualifier 1

August 5 - Eliminator

August 7 - Qualifier 2

August 8 - Final. (ANI)

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