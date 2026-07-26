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Home / Sports / Lanka Premier League 2026: Towhid Hridoy replaces Taskin Ahmed in Jaffna Kings squad

Lanka Premier League 2026: Towhid Hridoy replaces Taskin Ahmed in Jaffna Kings squad

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ANI
Updated At : 09:43 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Lanka Premier League (LPL) Players' Management Committee has approved the inclusion of Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy in the Jaffna Kings squad for the ongoing season.

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Hridoy replaces fellow Bangladeshi international Taskin Ahmed, who has been ruled out of the tournament after being unable to join the squad due to unavailability, according to a press release from the franchise.

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Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, founder and CEO of IPG Group, the official rights holder of the Lanka Premier League, said, "We are delighted to welcome Towhid Hridoy to the Lanka Premier League. He has emerged as one of Bangladesh's most accomplished cricketers and brings both quality and leadership to the Jaffna Kings. While we wish Taskin Ahmed the very best, we are confident Hridoy's arrival will further enhance the competition and give fans another exciting player to follow this season."

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The right-handed batter brings impressive T20 credentials to Jaffna Kings, having scored 4,057 runs in 168 T20 matches at an average of 30.73, including two T20 centuries.

One of Bangladesh's most dependable white-ball batters, Hridoy arrives in outstanding form after a string of impactful performances in international cricket.

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He has produced several match-defining knocks in 2026, including an unbeaten 51 off 27 balls against New Zealand and a composed 61 against Australia. He has also led Bangladesh with confidence since being appointed T20I captain.

Jaffna Kings continue their campaign after registering one win and one loss from their opening two matches in Colombo. They will next take on Colombo KAPS in Dambulla, with Towhid Hridoy set to bolster the squad as they look to build momentum.

Jaffna Kings Squad: Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Kamil Mishara (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, David Wiese, Dunith Wellalage, Piyush Chawla, Dilshan Madushanka, Lizaad Williams, Traveen Mathew, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohamed Shiraz, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nishan Madushka, Dipendra Singh Airee, Praveen Maneesha (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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