Lanka Premier League to be played from December 6 to 23

Colombo, August 10
The postponed Lanka Premier League (LPL) will now be held from December 6 to 23, the organisers have announced.
The T20 League, which was originally slated to be played from August 1 to 21, had been rescheduled last month due to the economic crisis engulfing the island nation.
“It’s my pleasure to announce that the LPL will be held from 6th to 23rd December,” LPL tournament organiser Samantha Dodanwela was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
The league’s promoters, IPG, also confirmed the news on Twitter.
Despite the economic crisis and political unrest, Sri Lanka had successfully hosted Australia for a month-long series in July.
However, the Asia Cup, to be played from August 27 to September 11 in the island nation, was moved to UAE.
A decision on the re-draft is yet to be taken.
“It is understood that the tournament organisers are deciding between two options: either holding a fresh draft, or going ahead with as many of the available players as possible with only the slots taken up by any unavailable foreign players being re-drafted,” the report read.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...