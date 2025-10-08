Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara hailed young Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, calling him a player who is "something special" and pointed out that despite all his success in limited-overs cricket, he still wants to break into the Indian Test team.

Lara was speaking to the media on the sidelines of CEAT Cricket Ratings in Mumbai on Tuesday. Having spent time with Abhishek in 2021 and 2022 as a batting coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 'Prince of Trinidad' watched Abhishek's growth from a floater to a hard-hitting opener paired with Travis Head from close quarters.

Speaking to the reporters, Lara said, "I know Abhishek from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), I was there during the COVID times, maybe three, four years ago. He is an amazing young player...He is something very special. Yuvraj Singh had a big influence on him, his bat speed, the way he hits the ball, the way he hits through the ball...Even though he's having success in T20 cricket and maybe even the 50-over format, he still wants to find a way to break into the Test team, which is great. It is great to see him improve and go to a different level. He is something I have grown to be very fond of."

Abhishek had a breakout Asia Cup title-winning campaign with India recently, having made 314 runs in six innings at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 200, including three fifties. This year in 12 T20Is, Abhishek has made 593 runs in at an average of 49.41 and a strike rate of over 208.80, with a century and four fifties, including a 54-ball 135 against England in Mumbai.

In 24 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 849 runs in 24 matches and 23 innings at an average of 36.91, a strike rate of 196.07, with two centuries and five fifties and a best score of 135.

The left-hander has had two extremely fine past two IPL seasons with SRH ever since being paired with Travis. In past two seasons, during 30 matches and 29 innings, he has made 932 runs at an average of 32.96 and a strike rate of over 198, with a century and five fifties, including an explosive 141 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season. His 2024 season, with 484 runs in 16 matches at an average of 32.26, strike rate of over 204, three fifties and 42 sixes, was a breakout one.

The all-rounder has had decent success in first-class cricket for Punjab, playing 24 matches and scoring 1,071 runs in 37 innings at an average of 30.60, with a strike rate of 70.46, a century and five fifties and a best score of 100.

He will be seen during the tour to Australia from October 29 onwards as a part of five T20Is. (ANI)

