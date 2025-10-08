DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Lara lauds Abhishek Sharma's desire to play Test cricket for India despite recent T20 success

Lara lauds Abhishek Sharma's desire to play Test cricket for India despite recent T20 success

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:00 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara hailed young Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, calling him a player who is "something special" and pointed out that despite all his success in limited-overs cricket, he still wants to break into the Indian Test team.

Advertisement

Lara was speaking to the media on the sidelines of CEAT Cricket Ratings in Mumbai on Tuesday. Having spent time with Abhishek in 2021 and 2022 as a batting coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 'Prince of Trinidad' watched Abhishek's growth from a floater to a hard-hitting opener paired with Travis Head from close quarters.

Advertisement

Speaking to the reporters, Lara said, "I know Abhishek from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), I was there during the COVID times, maybe three, four years ago. He is an amazing young player...He is something very special. Yuvraj Singh had a big influence on him, his bat speed, the way he hits the ball, the way he hits through the ball...Even though he's having success in T20 cricket and maybe even the 50-over format, he still wants to find a way to break into the Test team, which is great. It is great to see him improve and go to a different level. He is something I have grown to be very fond of."

Advertisement

Abhishek had a breakout Asia Cup title-winning campaign with India recently, having made 314 runs in six innings at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 200, including three fifties. This year in 12 T20Is, Abhishek has made 593 runs in at an average of 49.41 and a strike rate of over 208.80, with a century and four fifties, including a 54-ball 135 against England in Mumbai.

In 24 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 849 runs in 24 matches and 23 innings at an average of 36.91, a strike rate of 196.07, with two centuries and five fifties and a best score of 135.

Advertisement

The left-hander has had two extremely fine past two IPL seasons with SRH ever since being paired with Travis. In past two seasons, during 30 matches and 29 innings, he has made 932 runs at an average of 32.96 and a strike rate of over 198, with a century and five fifties, including an explosive 141 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season. His 2024 season, with 484 runs in 16 matches at an average of 32.26, strike rate of over 204, three fifties and 42 sixes, was a breakout one.

The all-rounder has had decent success in first-class cricket for Punjab, playing 24 matches and scoring 1,071 runs in 37 innings at an average of 30.60, with a strike rate of 70.46, a century and five fifties and a best score of 100.

He will be seen during the tour to Australia from October 29 onwards as a part of five T20Is. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts