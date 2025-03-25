DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Larrazabal gets Indian Open 2025 off with a bang

Larrazabal gets Indian Open 2025 off with a bang

Apart from the winner Larrazabal and runner-up Kapur, the other competitors were Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman Hero MotoCorp; defending champion Keita Nakajima; 2024 HIO runner-up Veer Ahlawat; the 2023 Indian Open winner, Marcel Siem; Daniel Hillier and Rafa Cabrera-Bello
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], March 25 (ANI): Pablo Larrazabal of Spain edged out Shiv Kapur of India in a unique Hero Shot competition as the 2025 Indian Open got off in an exciting manner. Eight players battled it out in a special competition which was a test of skills and distance control.

Apart from the winner Larrazabal and runner-up Kapur, the other competitors were Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman Hero MotoCorp; defending champion Keita Nakajima; 2024 HIO runner-up Veer Ahlawat; the 2023 Indian Open winner, Marcel Siem; Daniel Hillier and Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

The final in which Larrazabal and Kapur made the grade, required the players to display a combination of three Skills where players were awarded for distance control. Players were to inform the distance they would hit with the Driver, a 5-iron and the Pitching Wedge.

Advertisement

Each player got three shots with each club. The player winning two Skills out of three would go on to win the Final, as Larrazabal edged out Kapur to emerge victor.

The competition began with eight players in the Shootout competing in a knockout format, which meant a Round of Eight, semi-final and the final.

Advertisement

The Round of Eight was a Straight-Drive contest, with all players getting four shots each. The top four players hitting closest to the centre line progressed to the Semi-Finals. After the first round, Larrazabal, Kapur, Pawan Munjal, and Veer Ahlawat progressed to the semi-finals.

The semi-final was a Closest to Pin contest from 125 yards. All players got six shots each with the top two progressing to the final. The two players eliminated at this stage were Pawan Munjal and Ahlawat.

The total prize money was USD 10,000, with the winner picking up USD 4,000 and the runner-up USD 2,000.

On Wednesday, the top players will be engaged in the Pro-Am, and the main event will start on Thursday, with 138 players vying for a purse of USD 2.25 million. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper