Last 10 months tested me in ways I never expected: Neeraj Chopra

Opening about the fitness issues that he has been battling for close to a year, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra said the last 10 months have tested him in ways that he never expected.

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The 28-year-old two-time Olympic medallist, who added a Commonwealth Games silver to his crowded cabinet last week, was primarily hampered by an adductor muscle injury and a few other niggles along with it.

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His start to the season was delayed but he managed to find his rhythm at the CWG in Glasgow with a season's best of 85.83m.

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"There are throws that travel far, and then there are moments that carry the weight of an entire journey. The past 10 months has tested me in ways I never expected," he posted on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a short clip of his CWG performance.

"Recovering from multiple injuries, rebuilding my body, finding my rhythm again, and learning to be patient when all I wanted was to compete. I was training every day without knowing if I will even have a season to compete this year," he revealed.

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Chopra, who won gold in the 2018 Games in Gold Coast in Australia with a throw of 86.47m, missed the 2022 edition due to an injury. He sustained a lower back injury just before the World Championships in September last year and he had competed in just one event before the CWG.

At the Games, Chopra was bested by current world leader Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka (89.75m) amid difficult windy conditions. The former world champion expressed his gratitude towards his support staff for helping him make a comeback.

"To be back competing at this level feels good. None of this would have been possible on my own. I'm deeply grateful for the people who never stopped believing in me. My physio, Ishaan (Marwaha) ji who has been by my side every step of the recovery, helping me get back to doing what I love.

"My coach, Jai (Chaudhary), who has been with me since the very first time I picked up a javelin. My family, that always stand strong with me no matter what the circumstances are. The season continues, one step at a time," he said.