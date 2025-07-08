Last-minute goals: When seconds shape emotions and rewrite fates

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Goals don't just win matches, they win hearts and sometimes, they break them too. Last-minute goals are not just ordinary strikes, they come with something extra. When the clock is ticking down, it takes more than just skill, it demands nerves of steel and perfect composure. And when that decisive moment arrives, it swings the pendulum of fate, turning jubilation into heartbreak, and despair into euphoria.

When it takes place in a final or a knockout game, the stakes multiply, and so does the emotional reaction.

Over the last decade, the Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed many last-gasp goals and some nail-biting finishes, often leaving one set of fans in ecstasy and the other in tears.

With that said, let's read on and relive the most heartbreaking last-minute goals in league history, which have been uniquely cruel and solely immortal.

Super-sub Mohammed Rafique's 95th-minute winner sealed the deal for ATK FC, stunning Kerala Blasters FC to emerge as the ISL Cup winner. The dramatic conclusion to the inaugural season set the tone for years to come, as per the official website of the Indian Super League.

The match hung in a tense situation where potential extra time was on the cards. In the dying seconds of the game, Rafique headed home the winner, and left a packed DY Patil Stadium in a state of diverse emotions.

Back-to-back heartbreaks in the ISL Cup final, and this time it was for FC Goa, a roaring comeback from Chennaiyin FC, who overturned the result thanks to Steven Mendoza's 91st-minute strike.

The Fatorda witnessed a see-saw battle between two heavyweights, with the Gaurs leading 2-1 till the 90th minute. Laxmikant Kattimani's own goal equalized the scoreline a minute later, and it was Marina Machans' goalscoring sensation, who showcased his predatory instincts and slotted the ball past the FC Goa goalkeeper. It was just pure agony for the hosts, who were a heartbeat away from scripting history.

Another ISL Cup final, another FC Goa heartbreak. It was none other than Bengaluru FC's Rahul Bheke who rose highest to find the back of the net with his sharp header from a precise corner kick.

The game was a tactical battle between two Spaniards, Carles Cuadrat and Sergio Lobera. Both teams had their chances throughout the match, but resolute defending prevented them from breaking the deadlock. Bheke's 117th-minute winner not only helped the Blues enjoy their first-ever ISL Cup triumph but also left the FC Goa supporters dimmed into devastating silence.

Bipin Singh, the magic man for Mumbai City FC, scored one of the most memorable goals in ISL history. A tense battle between two heavyweight teams was on level terms as both teams were pushing for the winner in the mega final.

With the tension palpable, it was Bipin who capitalized on MBSG's defensive lapse, found the back of the net in in the 90th minute in the most demanding situation, and wrote his name in the Islanders' folklore. While the roar of the crowd was absent given the pandemic situation, Bipin's iconic celebration by taking off the jersey will continue to live long among the Mumbai City FC faithful while it haunts the Mariners.

Sunil Chhetri, even in his 40s, shone bright yet again as he led Bengaluru FC to a semi-final victory over FC Goa in ISL 2024-25.

It was the second leg of the semi-final at Fatorda, where the aggregate scoreline was tied at 2-2, with the Gaurs, banking on their home strength, on top after wiping off a 2-0 first-leg deficit. With the tie heading for extra-time, the Blues' icon stepped up with a flying header in the 92nd minute that broke FC Goa hearts once more and propelled Bengaluru FC to their fourth Cup final in club history. (ANI)

