Last-minute penalty breaks Indian hearts in Hong Kong

Kowloon [Hong Kong], June 10 (ANI): A heartbreaking stoppage time penalty condemned India to a 0-1 defeat against Hong Kong, China, in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round at the Kai Tak Stadium, on Tuesday.

In front of a raucous crowd of 42,570 at the newly opened stadium, substitute Stefan Pereira struck from the spot in the 94th minute, leaving the Blue Tigers with just one point from two matches in Group C. Singapore defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in Dhaka in the other match of the group to climb to the top of the table. Hong Kong, with the same number of points, are second, with Bangladesh and India occupying third and fourth spots, respectively.

The atmosphere in Kowloon was electric. The Kai Tak Stadium, hosting its first football match, was packed to the rafters with fans vocally backing the home side. Energised by the occasion, Hong Kong started with tempo, purpose, and aggression. Their movement was sharp, and they worked the ball out wide, trying to stretch India's defence. However, despite their energy and possession, they struggled with penetration in the final third.

India's defence, marshalled by Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali, stood firm against repeated Hong Kong attacks, according to AIFF website. The hosts were forced into speculative long-range efforts, but India goalkeeper Vishal Kaith showed composure and positioning to deal with most attempts. On the rare occasions when Hong Kong slipped a ball through the defence, Kaith was quick off his line to smother the danger.

India took time to grow into the match but found rhythm midway through the first half. Their approach was built on defensive discipline and counter-attacking bursts through the pace of Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Ashique Kuruniyan. Brandon Fernandes operated effectively in midfield, distributing with intent and winning key duels.

India's best chance of the first half came in the 35th minute. Fernandes pounced on a loose pass and released Colaco down the left. Colaco delivered an inch-perfect cross across the face of goal, and Kuruniyan met it with a well-timed run only to sky his effort, failing to trouble the goalkeeper.

Six minutes later, Hong Kong threatened. A deep free-kick from Soares Junior Walter floated dangerously into the box, bypassing defenders and reaching Oliver Gerbig at the far post. His flicked attempt was met by a swift reaction from Kaith, who came off his line to block the shot before Anwar Ali cleared the danger.

India began the second half with renewed aggression. Kuruniyan had another sight of goal just outside the box but was again unable to keep his shot down. To inject more quality in the final third, India head coach Manolo Marquez introduced Sunil Chhetri with a little over an hour to go.

Chhetri made an immediate impact, dropping deep to facilitate link-up play and carving out half-chances for teammates. In the 82nd minute, Chhangte surged down the right and cut back a precise ball for Chhetri. The talismanic striker's shot was goal-bound, but a block from a Hong Kong defender denied him.

Just as the match appeared destined for a second successive goalless draw for India, disaster struck. A long hopeful ball was floated toward India's box in injury time. Kaith charged out in an attempt to clear but mistimed his jump and collided with Hong Kong forward Michael Udebuluzor instead of punching the ball. Referee Sheikh Ahmad Alaeddin had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Kaith, for his efforts, was shown a yellow card.

Substitute Stefan Pereira stepped up and calmly slotted the penalty into the bottom corner, sending Kaith the wrong way and the home crowd into euphoria.

For India, it was a cruel end to a match where they had held their own for 90 minutes. The focus now shifts to their fixture against Singapore in October. (ANI)

