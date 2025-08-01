DT
PT
Home / Sports / Last time it was Yuvraj Singh, this time it's AB de Villiers - All gears up to break Pakistan Champions' dream in WCL 2025 final

ANI
Updated At : 12:25 PM Aug 01, 2025 IST
Birmingham [UK], August 1 (ANI): The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is all set for its ultimate showdown as South Africa Champions, led by AB de Villiers, go head-to-head against Pakistan Champions in the grand finale on Saturday, August 2.

In 2024, Indian cricket fans witnessed Yuvraj Singh lead the India Champions to victory. This year, AB de Villiers stands at the forefront, ready to take the crown and secure the title for South Africa. Backed by a stellar line-up featuring Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, and Chris Morris, the South Africa Champions earned their place in the final with a commanding win over the Australia Champions in the semi-final, as per a press release from South Africa Champions.

Their final opponents, the Pakistan Champions, have looked unstoppable throughout the tournament. With a powerful squad comprising Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, and Saeed Ajmal, they bring experience, aggression, and consistency to the final stage.

WCL 2025 has been a celebration of cricket's golden era. Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the tournament has brought together some of the biggest names in world cricket.

This season featured a star-studded cast including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, and Sir Alastair Cook, drawing fans from across the globe.

Now, the journey comes to an epic conclusion. As anticipation builds, millions of fans across the globe will tune in to witness history. The WCL Grand Finale is not just about cricket -- it's about legacy, pride, and the love of the game. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

