Last year was really tough, so this medal means a lot: Sainyam Vij reflects on breakthrough World Cup silver

Hangzhou [China], July 25 (ANI): India's Sainyam Vij described her silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China, as a reward for months of perseverance after enduring a challenging 2025 season, saying the podium finish has reinforced her belief ahead of the World Championships later this year.

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According to a press release, the Chandigarh shooter, who clinched India's first medal of the World Cup, revealed that making the final itself was a significant milestone after failing to reach any finals last year.

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"It's really special to me because this is my first ISSF World Cup medal at the senior level. It came after such a long wait. Last year was really tough for me as I wasn't able to make any finals, so this means a lot," Sainyam said after her silver-medal finish.

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Sainyam remained unfazed despite competing against a formidable field featuring an Olympic champion, the reigning world No. 1, and two Chinese shooters on home range; she insisted that her focus never shifted from executing her own plans.

"There was nothing in my mind about who I was shooting against. My only thought was to do my work and perform my best. Whoever performs better deserves to win," she said.

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Sainyam endured a slow start to the final, opening with a 49.7 that left her in fifth place. She responded emphatically in the second series, producing the field's best score of 51.9 to draw level with China's Qianxun at the top of the standings.

From there, the Indian remained firmly in medal contention, trailing Qianxun by just 0.6 points before the final series. Although she finished strongly with shots of 10.6 and 10.7 - better than Qianxun's 10.3 and 10.4 - the deficit proved just too much to overcome. She finished 0.2 points behind Qianxun.

Reflecting on the final, the Indian admitted that a slow start did not affect her mindset, as she consciously moved on from the opening series to stay in contention.

"I had to take the first series out of my mind. If I had stayed stuck on it, I could have spoiled my whole match. I just learnt from it and focused on what I had to do next," she said.

The silver medallist also hoped that India's first podium finish of the competition would lift the confidence of the rest of the contingent.

"Everyone is happy that we've finally got a medal. It motivates all of us because it shows that we can win," she said.

Sainyam credited national coach and Olympian Samaresh Jung for playing a pivotal role in her progress, particularly in refining her technical and mental approach.

"We have a great relationship as coach and student. He has helped me a lot with my technicalities and mental training. He motivates me and guides me on the right path," she concluded. (ANI)

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