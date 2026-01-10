Diu (Daman and Diu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's beach volleyball pairing of Bharat and Rajesh are inseparable in more ways than one. Late bloomers in the sport, the duo share a long-standing bond forged through similar life experiences before becoming an integral part of their college volleyball unit, as per a release.

Advertisement

Bharat's father works as a plumber on daily wages while Rajesh's father is a bus conductor in Chennai. In homes where financial stability was always the primary concern, volleyball was never an obvious career choice but having quietly navigated every challenge to keep going, the pair clinched a second successive Beach Volleyball silver medal at the Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2026 at Ghoghla Beach in Diu.

Advertisement

"My dad works as a plumber on daily wages, while Rajesh's father is a bus conductor. Growing up, there wasn't really a sporting environment around us. But sometimes the fire ignites late, and for us it happened during our early college days," said Bharat, who captains the side.

Advertisement

Commerce graduates from Loyola College, Chennai, Bharat and Rajesh credited their families for backing their sporting ambitions, allowing them to pursue a path filled with uncertainty and limited financial security.

"We are both in our early 20s, but thankfully, there is no pressure from our families to immediately look for jobs. In most Indian households, you won't see 23-year-olds continuing with sport without worrying about finances. Our incomes are modest, but our families support us wholeheartedly, even as we now look to become independent. Hopefully, our performances will be noticed," Bharat said.

Advertisement

Bharat brings valuable experience, having been part of Tamil Nadu's silver medal-winning team at KIBG 2025. Rajesh complements him with youthful energy and growing tactical maturity, as the pair prioritises consistency, cohesion and long-term progress over immediate results, as per a release.

"I was a part of the gold medal-winning team at the Diu Games in 2024 and then won silver at the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games last year. We're happy to keep the momentum going this year," Bharat added.

Having already secured qualification for the Asian Beach Championships in China this April by winning gold at the selection trials, Bharat and Rajesh are now looking ahead to attend the national camp next month.

For the Tamil Nadu duo, KIBG 2026 serves as an extended preparation phase, helping them fine-tune their skills, adapt to conditions and build mental resilience ahead of a demanding season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)