Latham-led New Zealand defeat England in Nottingham Test, Stokes loses first home series in farewell match

Nottingham [UK], June 29 (ANI): Tom Latham-led New Zealand defeated England by 160 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge, securing a 2-1 series win against the hosts. The match also marked the end of Ben Stokes' international career, as he experienced his first home series defeat both as a player and as captain.

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It also marked a disappointing end to Stokes' captaincy era, which began with a 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand at home in 2022. This time, however, New Zealand turned the tables with a 2-1 series win, spoiling his farewell. The result also ended England's long unbeaten home run in a series of three or more Tests, which had lasted since 2012.

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England were set a target of 373 runs but were bowled out for 212 on the final day after losing wickets quickly in the morning session.

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The collapse began early when New Zealand's bowlers struck in quick succession. Nathan Smith (2/64 in 16) led the attack and finished the series as the standout bowler, while the fielding unit added pressure with sharp catches and run-outs.

England's top order failed to build partnerships, and key players like Joe Root (18) and Harry Brook (21) fell cheaply, including a crucial run-out that shifted momentum further in New Zealand's favour.

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Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith tried to resist with a fighting 60 off 91 balls, while Gus Atkinson (19) offered some support with a small partnership. However, New Zealand's bowlers, including Zakary Foulkes (3/52 in 11.1 overs), Mitchell Santner (2/54 in 14.2 overs), along with Smith, continued to break through at regular intervals. The England tail offered little resistance, and the innings ended shortly after lunch, confirming a comprehensive win for the visitors.

The result sealed a historic series victory for New Zealand, who have now won only their fourth Test series in England. Their success was built on strong performances throughout the match, including a huge 317-run opening partnership between Tom Latham and Devon Conway in the first innings, as well as a century from Daryl Mitchell in the second innings.

However, the match was headlined by the announcement of England captain Ben Stokes, who had confirmed his immediate retirement from international cricket before Day 4.

Stokes' final Test appearance included a brief but entertaining batting effort where he promoted himself to open and scored 30 runs off 20 balls before being dismissed. His career ends with major achievements, including a match-winning knock for England in the 2019 ODI World Cup final and producing several memorable Test match performances, most famously the Headingley Ashes victory in 2019.

While Nathan Smith was adjudged New Zealand's Player of the Match for his 16 wickets in the three-match series, Jofra Archer was named England's Player of the Series for his 11 wickets in three matches.

Notably, the New Zealand win also saw Tom Latham join an elite group of captains to have won a Test series in both England and India, alongside John Goddard, Richie Benaud, Gary Sobers, Clive Lloyd, and Imran Khan. (ANI)

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