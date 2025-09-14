New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Indian pacer Mohammed Shami opened up on being called 'lazy' by former captain Virat Kohli, as well as on his English-speaking struggles, during his appearance on Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat.

On Kohli calling him lazy, Shami replied, "Your body gets tired when you play a Test match, I may have caught a nap, but to get the 'lazy' tag, I do not mind, but I have the toughest job, I run the most, whenever situation arises, the fast bowler is called, but off the field, agar banda relaxed hai, toh kya harz hai, yaar? (if the player is relaxing when he is not playing then what is the problem)....It's Virat's harkat (mischief), to describe me as 'lazy' or 'lala', though I am neither fat, nor do I sell jewellery...If you are in the Indian team, you are bound to get some name."

Speaking about Kohli's smile during his interview in English, Shami shared a light-hearted memory.

He said, "Bol Diya Toota-Foota Jo Yaad Tha (Said in broken English, whatever I remembered). Yes, I had taken Virat with me during the New Zealand series, I told him, Chal Bhai (Let's go, brother), because the New Zealanders have quite a different accent. Main koshish kar raha tha answers dene ki. Jab khatam ho gaya, toh Virat ne poocha, mujhe kyun laya tha? (I was trying to answer in English but when the interview got over, Virat asked me, 'Why did you bring me?')."

On his English-speaking skills, the pacer said confidently, "Sir, try karta hoon (I try, Sir). I never feel ashamed. When you do not know a language, then say clearly, you don't know. Hindi mein baat kar lo. Hum Pakistaniyon ki tarah toh hain nahin (Speak in Hindi. We are not like Pakistanis)...English aaye na aaye phir bhi bol rahe hain toh, woh humse nahin ho payega (You don't know how to speak in English but you are still speaking, I cannot do that)."

Shami also recalled a heartwarming moment when Virat Kohli touched his mother's feet after a match.

He said, "Actually, Virat used to speak to my mom over speaker phone. Mummy had never met him personally because my family rarely go to see matches. They came to watch after 7-8 years. Mummy had gone to watch the Champions Trophy match. Mummy was called to the ground, I told Virat, Mummy aayi hai (Mom is here). Then he touched her feet."

Shami last featured in a competitive game on May 2, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). That outing was a forgettable one for the pacer, as he went wicketless and conceded 48 runs in three overs against the Gujarat Titans.

The 2025 IPL season wasn't a remarkable one for Shami, as he managed six wickets in nine matches. He also missed India's high-profile Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series in England earlier this year and has not been picked for the Asia Cup in September. He hasn't played for the national side since the ICC Champions Trophy in March.

In that Champions Trophy campaign, Shami was spearheading India's pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. He finished as India's joint-highest wicket-taker, claiming nine wickets in five matches, alongside mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who bagged as many in just three games. Shami's efforts helped India lift the title after defeating New Zealand in the final.

He last played Test cricket for India in 2023 against Australia in England.

Now it will be interesting to see if Shami gets called for the home series against the West Indies and the white-ball series against Australia. (ANI)

