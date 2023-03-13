Leaders Arsenal in cruise control

LONDON, March 12
Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Fulham and carved out a small slice of top-flight history in the process.
Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half as the Gunners became the first team to win five consecutive away London derbies without conceding a single goal.
The Gunners began the day with second-placed Manchester City hot on their heels after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday pulled the reigning champs within two points.
With 11 games remaining, Mikel Arteta’s side can stretch the gap to eight points with a home win against Crystal Palace next Sunday before Manchester City’s next appointment in the Premier League. “It’s 11 finals for us, we take it game by game,” said Leandro Trossard, who had a trio of assists. — Reuters
