Leading by example earns teammates' trust, says West Indies Test skipper Roston Chase

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 25 (ANI): West Indies captain Roston Chase believes leadership carries greater weight when it is backed by performances on the field, saying teammates have more belief in a captain who leads from the front as his side prepares for the opening Test against Pakistan.

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Chase heads into the two-match series on the back of a career-reviving 194 against Sri Lanka in June, ending a wait of more than six years for a Test century. The knock helped West Indies register an innings victory and seal the series, while also ending their winless run in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

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Reflecting on his return to form after a lean run with the bat, Chase said the innings had lifted both his confidence and his standing within the team.

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"It's a good feeling to find some form after struggling for the past year in the batting department. That knock gave me a lot of confidence, gave me a lot of relief, to know that I can actually come and perform for the team. And as a leader as well - I think when you're a leader that goes out there and leads by example, I think everyone has a different level of respect for you, and they believe in you even more, and they want to play for you even more," he said, as per Cricinfo.

"So it's a good feeling for me. And, as I said, I'm in a good space right now, and the team is in a good space right now. So I'm very glad for that performance," he added.

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The all-rounder, however, remains uncertain about his bowling availability after injuring his right index finger during the ODI series against New Zealand. Although expected to captain the side against Pakistan, Chase admitted the injury has not fully healed.

"Well, we're going to see when I get to the ground tomorrow. Right now, it's not 100% obviously, but I bowled a few balls yesterday, and I still have a bit of pain. But as I see it, I still have a bit of time before the first ball is bowled. So hopefully it can have an improvement by then," said Chase.

West Indies are eighth in the World Test Championship standings, one place above Pakistan, and Chase said the team has set a realistic target of climbing into the middle of the table.

"Yeah, for this championship, we initially set out that we wanted to finish around fifth or sixth in the table. We didn't want to jump too far ahead of ourselves. We wanted to set a realistic goal, and we came up with that goal," said Chase.

"So it's very important for us to come and win this series against Pakistan. And I think once we do that, I think we'll find our way close to sixth or fifth on the table," he added.

He further added, "I think it's very important, as I said, for us to come and win this series, to head in the [right] direction in terms of climbing that table. And not only the Test Championship table, but the actual Test ranking table. We want to move up the rankings from down at the bottom of the table. And it's been a while since West Indies cricket have been mid-table, like sixth, fifth. So we really want to get back up there and really want to make the nation proud."

The hosts have also included returning batter Kirk McKenzie and uncapped left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop in the squad after impressive domestic performances. Chase urged both players to stick to the approach that earned them their call-ups.

"McKenzie had a taste of international cricket before, so he's coming back. But this is going to be Bishop's first time. So we're just looking to give these guys some confidence and rally around them, because, obviously, coming into a new arena and coming back, you can have a bit of nerves," said Chase.

"So we just want to embrace them and wish them well in the series if they do get the opportunity to play," he added.

He further added, "But these two guys had an outstanding series in the WI Championship that has just gone. So they just need to grow on that, build on that, the confidence that they took from those performances.

"And just bring them here. I just urge them to be the same person that they were playing those four-day games. Just try to bring that same mentality. And just be yourself, be natural, and don't put too much pressure on yourselves. And I think that they will go well," concluded Chase.

The first Test between West Indies and Pakistan begins on Saturday, with both teams looking to improve their positions in the World Test Championship standings. (ANI)

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