"Learn, grow and ask questions": Morne Morkel stresses learning for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): India bowling coach Morne Morkel said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s continued exposure to the Indian team environment will be valuable for his development, regardless of his immediate playing opportunities for the first T20I against the West Indies on Tuesday.

The bowling coach stressed that decisions on the playing XI will be taken by the selectors, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain, based on what they believe is the best combination for India’s World Cup campaign.

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Morkel also added that training alongside experienced international players, observing their preparation and learning from their approach to building an innings will help Vaibhav grow and adapt to the highest level of the game.

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“I'm pretty sure, you know, Gautam will look to rotate. I mean, as I said, that is up to the selectors and the coach and the captain in terms of the playing XI, or which playing XI will be the best to win a game for India in our next World Cup. And that has always been the main focus,” Morkel told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“We all know the talent of Vaibhav. I think the more time he spends in this environment with the quality players, the more time he trains at this standard, will only be great for his cricket. And if he's not getting that game time, he's still on a bus, in the dugout, in the hotel with guys with a lot of experience. And I think with him sharing that sort of dressing room and talking through guys, just actually watching how the guys go through their processes and how they set up innings will be key for him,” said Morkel.

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Morkel also stressed the importance of creating the right environment for young players to learn, even when their playing time is limited.

He encouraged them to closely observe experienced teammates in training, understand their approach and game plans, and ask questions.

According to Morkel, such exposure can help young cricketers learn, grow and develop a strong mindset for their careers.

“And I'm a big believer that sometimes, if you put guys in the right environment and they can ask the right questions and they can observe. So I always challenge them. I said, ‘Watch what this guy is doing in training.’ How does he face his first 15 balls? When we get to stuff, what sort of game plan does he come up with? And for any young player, whether he gets game time or that game time is a little limited, it's still our job to make sure these guys learn, grow, and ask questions. I think that for me is a fantastic growth sort of mind map,” Morkel added.

Just three days after clinching gold at the Asian Games in Japan, India will shift their focus to a five-match T20I series against the West Indies on home soil.

Squads:

India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer. (ANI)

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