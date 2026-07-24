LeBron James joins Philadelphia 76ers for final NBA chapter, eyes another title

New York [US], July 24 (ANI): NBA superstar LeBron James has announced that he will join the Philadelphia 76ers for what he described as the final chapter of his legendary career, with the veteran saying his decision was motivated purely by his desire to win another NBA championship.

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The 41-year-old, who is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, confirmed the move on Friday, ending his eight-year association with the Los Angeles Lakers. James is set to embark on a record 24th NBA season with the 76ers as he looks to help the franchise secure its first NBA championship in 43 years.

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"This is my last decision. I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?" James wrote on X.

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"I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," he added.

James said his decision to make the final move of his career was driven by a single objective: winning another championship.

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After an eight-year stint with the Lakers, during which he helped the team secure the 2020 NBA title, the four-time champion spent the offseason reflecting on whether he still had the motivation to continue his playing career.

"I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game," James revealed.

"I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give," he said.

James departed the Los Angeles Lakers in June following an eight-year stint that produced mixed results. His time in Los Angeles included an NBA championship in his second season, when he helped the team win the title in the COVID-19 bubble.

The four-time NBA MVP also set several records during his Lakers tenure, most notably overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. (ANI)

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