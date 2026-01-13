Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Punjab batters Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh and Nehal Wadhera helped the team set a formidable total in their first innings of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 quarter-final clash against Madhya Pradesh.

After being put in to bat first by MP at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, Punjab put a total of 345/6 on the board in their 50 overs.

The opening pair of Harnoor Singh (51 runs off 71 balls) and skipper Prabhsimran Singh (88 runs off 86 balls) provided a clinical start, frustrating the MP bowlers with a century stand. Together, the opening pair added 116 runs.

Harnoor fell to MP's Aryan Pandey (1-39 in 10 overs), but his dismissal only brought more aggression to the crease as coming in at number three, Anmolpreet Singh scored a 62-ball 70 runs.

While Prabhsimran Singh anchored the top order and appeared set for a century, he fell agonisingly short on 88, dismissed by Kuldeep Sen (1-56 in 6 overs).

Despite the loss of the openers, Punjab maintained their momentum through the middle overs. Along with Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir also provided a quick-fire cameo of 23 to keep the scoreboard ticking at a healthy rate of over six runs per over.

The back end of the innings was highlighted by a blistering performance from Nehal Wadhera. Wadhera took the attack to the Madhya Pradesh bowlers, smashing a rapid 56 off just 38 balls. With Anmolpreet, Wadhera added 76 runs off just 50 balls for the fourth wicket.

His aggressive knock ensured that Punjab capitalised on the platform set by the openers, pushing the total past the 250-mark by the 41st over.

As the innings approached its conclusion, Madhya Pradesh managed a few breakthroughs to stem the flow of runs.

However, Punjab's disciplined batting display put them in a commanding position. Moving towards the 300-run mark, Punjab's middle and lower order ensured they posted a target that would require a mammoth chase from Madhya Pradesh to secure a spot in the semi-finals as Ramandeep Singh (24) and Sanvir Singh (13) helped the team reach 345/6 in 50 overs.

MP captain Venkatesh Iyer claimed bowling figures of 2-60 in 7 overs, while Tripuresh Singh registered 2-61 in 10 overs. (ANI)

