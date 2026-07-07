DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Legacy will never be defined by records alone...": Raina, Patel, Chopra convey greetings to Dhoni as he turns 45

"Legacy will never be defined by records alone...": Raina, Patel, Chopra convey greetings to Dhoni as he turns 45

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:18 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Munaf Patel and Aakash Chopra on Tuesday extended greetings to former India captain MS Dhoni as he turned 45.

Advertisement

Dhoni has an inspiring journey. Having once worked as a ticket collector, he became India's successful trophy-winning captain and led the team to historic triumphs in the ICC World Twenty20 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, and ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

Advertisement

Raina praised Dhoni for inspiring countless people and leaving a legacy that goes beyond records. He recalled playing along with Dhoni.

Advertisement

"Happy Birthday, @msdhoni Mahi bhai! Your legacy will never be defined by records alone, but by the countless lives you've inspired and the belief you've given to so many. Grateful to have shared this journey with you. Wishing you happiness, good health, and many more years of smiles. Stay blessed forever," Raina wrote in an X post.

Chopra wished "thala", lauding him as a player who not only won matches and trophies but defined an entire era of cricket.

Advertisement

"Some players win matches. Some win trophies. MS Dhoni won an era. Happy Birthday Maahi #MSDhoni," Chopra wrote in an X post.

With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals, and 538 appearances across formats for India, the famous wicketkeeper-batter is counted among the greats of the game. He is seen to have transformed India's approach to limited-overs cricket.

"Wishing you a Healthy life ahead, Mahi Bhai. Such a Gentleman and a Legend @msdhoni," Patel posted on X.

In 350 One Day Internationals (ODIs), Dhoni amassed 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57, including 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries, with a career-best score of unbeaten 183. He remains India's sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the list with 18,426 runs.

Across 98 T20 Internationals, Dhoni scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 126.13, registering two half-centuries with a highest score of 56.

Coming to his long-format career, Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts