"Legacy will never be defined by records alone...": Raina, Patel, Chopra convey greetings to Dhoni as he turns 45

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Munaf Patel and Aakash Chopra on Tuesday extended greetings to former India captain MS Dhoni as he turned 45.

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Dhoni has an inspiring journey. Having once worked as a ticket collector, he became India's successful trophy-winning captain and led the team to historic triumphs in the ICC World Twenty20 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, and ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

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Raina praised Dhoni for inspiring countless people and leaving a legacy that goes beyond records. He recalled playing along with Dhoni.

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"Happy Birthday, @msdhoni Mahi bhai! Your legacy will never be defined by records alone, but by the countless lives you've inspired and the belief you've given to so many. Grateful to have shared this journey with you. Wishing you happiness, good health, and many more years of smiles. Stay blessed forever," Raina wrote in an X post.

Happy Birthday, @msdhoni Mahi bhai! ❤️ Your legacy will never be defined by records alone, but by the countless lives you've inspired and the belief you've given to so many. Grateful to have shared this journey with you. Wishing you happiness, good health, and many more years of… — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 7, 2026

Chopra wished "thala", lauding him as a player who not only won matches and trophies but defined an entire era of cricket.

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"Some players win matches. Some win trophies. MS Dhoni won an era. Happy Birthday Maahi #MSDhoni," Chopra wrote in an X post.

Some players win matches. Some win trophies. MS Dhoni won an era. Happy Birthday Maahi #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/CHOgk0u6aa — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 7, 2026

With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals, and 538 appearances across formats for India, the famous wicketkeeper-batter is counted among the greats of the game. He is seen to have transformed India's approach to limited-overs cricket.

"Wishing you a Healthy life ahead, Mahi Bhai. Such a Gentleman and a Legend @msdhoni," Patel posted on X.

Wishing you a Healthy life ahaed Mahi Bhai. Such a Gentleman and a Legend @msdhoni#HappyBirthdayDhoni#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/4GvH9Q5842 — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 7, 2026

In 350 One Day Internationals (ODIs), Dhoni amassed 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57, including 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries, with a career-best score of unbeaten 183. He remains India's sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the list with 18,426 runs.

Across 98 T20 Internationals, Dhoni scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 126.13, registering two half-centuries with a highest score of 56.

Coming to his long-format career, Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests. (ANI)

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