Legends of 1970s, 1980s set to vote

PTI

New Delhi, August 14

They mesmerised all and sundry with their skills and surefootedness during those heady days of club football days in the 1970s and 1980s, but former national captains like Shabbir Ali and Manoranjan Bhattacharya now have a very different task at hand.

Their prudence will decide the course of the Indian football system after a one-man show lasting over a decade, which did more harm than good to the sport in the country.

Ali, Bhattacharya and 34 other prominent former internationals are part of an exclusive voter list to elect the next governing body of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), with a ban by the world governing body FIFA looming large over it.

There are 24 male and 12 female former India footballers in the initial voter list of 67 for the elections, scheduled for August 28 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The list features some of the biggest names in Indian football, including Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, Mauricio Alphonso, Climax Lawrence, Prasun Banerjee, Biswajit Bhattacharya, Bruno Coutinho and Oinam Bembem Devi, who is the lone Padma Shri winner among women footballers. — PTI

Neymar scores twice in PSG’s win

Paris: Neymar (in pic) scored twice as Paris St Germain thumped Montpellier 5-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday and 10-man AS Monaco had to settle for a home point against Stade Rennais. Kylian Mbappe and debutant Renato Sanches were also on target for PSG, who were set on their way following an own goal. Reuters

Sharma ends T-12, Bhullar T-31

Singapore: Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat finished tied-12th at the International Series Singapore. Sharma shot a 2-under 70, while Ahlawat carded a 1-under 71 as both totalled 11-under. Gaganjeet Bhullar shot a superb 6-under 66 to finish T-31, while Rashid Khan (69), Ajeetesh Sandhu (69) and Jyoti Randhawa (72) were tied-36th. SSP Chawrasia (70) was T-57.