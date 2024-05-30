 Legends of T20 World Cup: Leading run-getters and batters with best strike rates : The Tribune India

Legends of T20 World Cup: Leading run-getters and batters with best strike rates

Virat Kohli tops the list of leading run getters; scoring over a thousand runs across five editions

Virat Kohli. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 30

With cricket's slam-bang version set for its ninth World Cup, PTI gives a rundown on the leading run-getters and the ones with best strike rates in the T20 showpiece.

Leading run getters

Virat Kohli: 1141 runs

Who else at No. 1 but the King himself? The talismanic Indian batter has been an absolute beast in the marquee event, scoring over a thousand runs across five editions. His ability to thrive under pressure and deliver match-winning performances has cemented his reputation as one of the finest batters in T20 cricket.

He holds the record for most runs in a single edition of the tournament -- 319 in 2014. He was also sensational in the 2016 edition, scoring 296 runs.

Mahela Jayawardene: 1016 runs

The now retired Jayawardene's performances in T20 World Cups have been instrumental in former champions Sri Lanka's success in the tournament. He was a consistent scorer across the five editions he played.

Chris Gayle: (965 runs)

One of the most prolific and entertaining hitters in cricket history, Gayle is widely regarded as one of the most destructive batters, particularly in T20s. No longer competing for the West Indies, his performances in T20 World Cups have been nothing short of spectacular, making him a fan favourite and an important player for the West Indies when they won their maiden title in 2012.

Rohit Sharma: (963 runs)

The current India skipper has been a key player for his team in the T20 World Cups, especially after taking on the opening position. His ability to score big runs and provide stability at the top of the order has been crucial for India's success in the tournament.

He has played all editions, scoring 963 runs, including 91 fours at a strike rate on 127.88.

Tillakaratne Dilshan: (897 runs)

The leading run-scorer in the 2009 edition with 317 runs from seven matches, the retired Dilshan, with his aggressive batting style and ability to provide quick starts at the top of the order, was a vital cog in the Sri Lankan team's lineup across six editions.

Highest strike rates

Jos Buttler: (144.48)

Regarded as one of the most dynamic and destructive batters, Buttler's greatest strength lies in his ability to score rapidly and that is why he has the best strike rate in the T20 World Cup history that fetched him 799 runs in 27 matches.

AB de Villiers: (143.40)

The now retired South African has had an outstanding strike rate in T20 World Cups. His ability to score quickly and decisively made him one of the most feared batters. De Villiers collected 717 runs in 29 innings with the help of 51 fours and 30 sixes.

Chris Gayle: (142.75)

Gayle's unparalleled level of fearlessness and confidence helped him to an amazing 142.75 strike rate in the T20 World Cups. The Jamaican always backed himself to take on any bowler. Gayle is the only player to have scored two centuries in the event, both of which were match-winning efforts.

Mahela Jayawardene: (134.74)

Jayawardene had an impressive average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 134.74, a fine reflection of his ability to score quickly while maintaining consistency.

David Warner: (133.22)

Warner's aggressive approach will once again be crucial for Australia. His ability to score runs quickly and efficiently has made him one of the most exciting and effective batters in T20 World Cups.

