New Delhi [India] March 18 (ANI): Leicestershire has secured Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood for an all-format agreement for the summer of 2025. The 35-year-old, who led a Test series victory over England last year, will add both experience and batting skill to Grace Road, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He is expected to start his time with the team in May, after the end of the Pakistan Super League, and is anticipated to make his Leicestershire debut on May 31, facing off against his old county, Derbyshire.

Shan Masood earlier should to play for Yorkshire, as captain since 2023 last season he scored 1240 runs at an average of 53 in 15 matches.

Shaan Masood expressed his excitement for playing Leicestershire in all three formats, he expressed the admiration he had for Leicestershire.

"I am excited to have the chance to play all three formats for Leicestershire. I have always admired the club and have had great conversations with a lot of the team during the last three seasons," Masood said in a statement released on Tuesday as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He also said that he loves playing in Uptonsteel County Ground, he admired the support of fans who gather at the ground and said Leicestershire has been a very good team in all formats they have produced many young players over the year.

"I love playing at Uptonsteel County Ground. The fans get behind the team in strong numbers and the games I have been a part of have always been a great spectacle. The club has been very competitive in all formats and produced some fantastic young players over the last few years. It is an exciting time to join the Foxes." he added.

Shan Masood has played 70 matches for Pakistan across all formats, he has scored 2938 runs with six centuries and fifteen fifties. He has an average of something a batter would want his average is only 29.08 with a strike rate of 57.64. (ANI)

