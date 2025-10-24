DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Naman Ojha, Chaitanya Bishnoi to lead teams in Mayor's New World T20

Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Naman Ojha, Chaitanya Bishnoi to lead teams in Mayor's New World T20

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:35 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251024140333
Advertisement

Florida [USA], October 24 (ANI): The upcoming Mayor's New World T20 has announced the complete list of four squads for its inaugural edition, set to take place from November 5 to 16 at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, as per a release.

Advertisement

The four participating franchises, Florida Hurricanes, New York Cavaliers, California Steelers, and Chicago Raiders, will feature a mix of international stars, experienced campaigners, and promising talents from around the world, according to the release from Mayor's New World T20.

Advertisement

Leading their respective sides will be former West Indies opener Lendl Simmons (Florida Hurricanes), Dwayne Smith (New York Cavaliers), former Indian cricketer Naman Ojha (California Steelers), and Chaitanya Bishnoi (Chicago Raiders).

Advertisement

Speaking on the announcement, founder of the league, Brijesh Mathur, said, "We're thrilled to unveil all four squads for the inaugural Mayor's New World T20. Apart from the captains, we also have seasoned international stars such as Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Kevon Cooper, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Ashley Nurse joining the League. I'm confident that Mayor's New World T20 will offer high-quality cricket and a fantastic experience for fans," as quoted from a release by Mayor's New World T20.

Wicket-keeper batter Denesh Ramdin, all-rounders Rayad Emrit, Kevon Cooper, and Christopher Barnwell from the West Indies; fiery pacers Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards will also play in the League. Sri Lankan talents Angelo Perera and Dilshan Munaweera and former Indian cricketers such as Pawan Negi, Rishi Dhawan also add immense experience and global flavour to the tournament.

Advertisement

The Mayor's New World T20 Cricket League will witness 57 players, including international cricketers from India, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

Team Squads

Florida Hurricanes: Lendl Simmons (Captain), Johann Jeremiah, Ian Dev Singh, Mayank Tehlan, Angelo Perera, Denesh Ramdin, Damion Joachim, Rayad Emrit, Shawn Findlay, Sheldon Cottrell, Christopher Barnwell, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Tariq Mohammad.

New York Cavaliers: Dwayne Smith (Captain), Chadwick Walton, Tanmay Mishra, Prannav Chettipalayam, Anirban Majumdar, Bryan Gayle, Kevon Cooper, Navin Stewart, Kesrick Williams, Syed Najaf, Baltej Singh, Praveen Gupta, Junaid Siddiqui, Shawej Khan.

California Steelers: Naman Ojha (Captain), Sheldon Jackson, Dilshan Munaweera, Amila Malamige, Bali Nayaik, Rohan Ebanks, Pawan Negi, Subodh Bhati, Fidel Edwards, Daren Powell, Dave Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Pawan Suyal, Sarabjit Ladda.

Chicago Raiders: Chaitanya Bishnoi (Captain), Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Lahiru Milantha, Omari Williams, Manpreet Singh Grewal, Imran Khan, Manan Sharma, Roshon Primus, Vikas Tokas, Rishi Dhawan, Kennar Lewis, Alderman Lesmond, Nisarg Patel, Aakarshit Gomel, Utkarsh Jain. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts