Let past remain in past

Birmingham, August 13

A few weeks before the start of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, India high jumper Tejaswin Shankar was running from pillar to post, fighting his non-selection in the track and field squad.

Manika Batra has also had problems with the national federation in the past. file

Shankar was the only Indian athlete to clear the qualification standard for Birmingham while participating in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in the United States. However, his name was removed from the list by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) because he did not participate in the national inter-state athletics meet that the national federation had picked as selection trials for the CWG.

Shankar eventually took the matter to the Delhi High Court, which ordered for his inclusion. Not a like-for-like replacement, the CWG organisers had rejected his late before approving it just five days before his competition.

Just like Shankar, paddler Diya Chitale too faced similar circumstances to be included in the squad after being ignored initially.

This is not the only case, AFI is notorious for doing such things and proven stars like high jumper Bobby Aloysius and middle-distance runner PU Chitra also had to bear with it ahead of mega events.

“They are capable of making up any reason to drop you from the squad if they decide to. It could be missing the trials, not achieving selection criteria in an event but doing it in the other, not participating in national camp or anything. The first step is to not send the name in the long list, and then delay getting it changed even when forced through court orders. They can do anything,” said an athlete.

Other crippling issues

Besides the selection issues, athletes and officials of their respective federations have clashed over coaches and non-availability of physios and doctors of their choice.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia had earlier this year claimed that the Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Wrestling Federation of India had denied him the physiotherapist of his choice, which was hampering his recovery from an injury.

Star paddler Manika Batra had problems with the federation-appointed coach for the team events and did not avail the help of chief national coach Soumyadeep Roy, who had allegedly asked her to tank a match.

Speaking of the latest case, boxer Lovlina Borgohain alleged she was being “mentally harassed” after her personal coach Sandhya Gurung was denied accreditation to be with her in the Games Village. Eventually, the chief national coach moved out of the Village and accreditation of a doctor was changed to accommodate Gurung.

The reason for such tussles can be seen as the federations’ attempts to control the future of a player and the latter attempting to break free from it.

For the 2024 Paris Olympics, the federations will have to work in tandem with the TOPS and Mission Olympic Cell to work out the best possible ways to prepare athletes for the Paris Games.

Only cooperation and coordination between the athletes and federations will help them both succeed. Otherwise, we may have a disaster on our cards. — IANS