Let past remain in past

With Asiad ahead, athletes and federations must learn to work in tandem

Let past remain in past

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar was not initally included by AFI in the squad for the CWG. file

Birmingham, August 13

A few weeks before the start of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, India high jumper Tejaswin Shankar was running from pillar to post, fighting his non-selection in the track and field squad.

Manika Batra has also had problems with the national federation in the past. file

Shankar was the only Indian athlete to clear the qualification standard for Birmingham while participating in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in the United States. However, his name was removed from the list by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) because he did not participate in the national inter-state athletics meet that the national federation had picked as selection trials for the CWG.

Shankar eventually took the matter to the Delhi High Court, which ordered for his inclusion. Not a like-for-like replacement, the CWG organisers had rejected his late before approving it just five days before his competition.

Just like Shankar, paddler Diya Chitale too faced similar circumstances to be included in the squad after being ignored initially.

This is not the only case, AFI is notorious for doing such things and proven stars like high jumper Bobby Aloysius and middle-distance runner PU Chitra also had to bear with it ahead of mega events.

“They are capable of making up any reason to drop you from the squad if they decide to. It could be missing the trials, not achieving selection criteria in an event but doing it in the other, not participating in national camp or anything. The first step is to not send the name in the long list, and then delay getting it changed even when forced through court orders. They can do anything,” said an athlete.

Other crippling issues

Besides the selection issues, athletes and officials of their respective federations have clashed over coaches and non-availability of physios and doctors of their choice.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia had earlier this year claimed that the Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Wrestling Federation of India had denied him the physiotherapist of his choice, which was hampering his recovery from an injury.

Star paddler Manika Batra had problems with the federation-appointed coach for the team events and did not avail the help of chief national coach Soumyadeep Roy, who had allegedly asked her to tank a match.

Speaking of the latest case, boxer Lovlina Borgohain alleged she was being “mentally harassed” after her personal coach Sandhya Gurung was denied accreditation to be with her in the Games Village. Eventually, the chief national coach moved out of the Village and accreditation of a doctor was changed to accommodate Gurung.

The reason for such tussles can be seen as the federations’ attempts to control the future of a player and the latter attempting to break free from it.

For the 2024 Paris Olympics, the federations will have to work in tandem with the TOPS and Mission Olympic Cell to work out the best possible ways to prepare athletes for the Paris Games.

Only cooperation and coordination between the athletes and federations will help them both succeed. Otherwise, we may have a disaster on our cards. — IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

'There will be blood on streets,' Google executives warn employees about layoffs

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

3
Punjab

Punjab makes face masks mandatory as Covid cases surge

4
Himachal

Neglected for years, Salman Rushdie’s Solan house in a dilapidated condition

5
Diaspora

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

6
World

Hadi Matar: What we know about Salman Rushdie's attacker

7
J & K

J-K IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated; posted as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

8
Punjab

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

9
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit gives nod to One MLA, One Pension Bill

10
J & K

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Sri Lanka allows Chinese ‘spy’ ship to dock at port

Sri Lanka allows Chinese 'spy' ship to dock at port

Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Literary world calls it attack on freedom of expression I In...

Only 1-term pension for Punjab ex-MLAs, Guv okays Bill

Only 1-term pension for Punjab ex-MLAs, Guv okays Bill

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

CUET Phase 4 put of f for 11K students

CUET Phase 4 put of f for 11K students

Cities

View All

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: Husbandry Dept short of staff in Tarn Taran

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

Dr Jagtar Singh Grewal brought rich history of Punjab, Sikhs to mainstream

‘Mother was cooking food when all of sudden we’re asked to leave Lahore’

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

5,885 form human Tricolour

Tiranga rallies held across City Beautiful

Rehearsal for celebrations held at Parade Ground

Cycle rally marks ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

All shops across city remain shut

All shops across Jalandhar remain shut

e-auction of 127 prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala from August 15

Survival under threat, not going anywhere until dues cleared, say Farmers protesting in Phagwara

Rehearsal in full swing for I-Day in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Pension camps for social scheme beneficiaries from August 17

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Ludhiana: Youngster arrested with Rs 4.09 lakh fake currency

Finally, Tricolour hoisted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana

After moving from Pakistan, Kulars sweat it out together to get going

Seven injured in fire triggered by LPG leak

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines