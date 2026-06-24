DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / ‘Let the magic begin’: Ronaldinho after signing with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at age 46

‘Let the magic begin’: Ronaldinho after signing with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at age 46

The Ravenna club is run by Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand

article_Author
AP
Miami, Updated At : 11:14 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho holds up a Ravenna FC jersey at an event celebrating his recent signing with the Italian soccer club, at the Cipriani Downtown Miami restaurant on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Miami. AP/PTI
Advertisement

Brazil great Ronaldinho has signed with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at age 46, more than a decade after retiring.

Advertisement

“I cannot wait to dance with the ball,” Ronaldinho said. “Football has always been joyful for me, and I’m excited to bring that spirit to Ravenna. Let the magic begin!”

Advertisement

The Ravenna club is run by Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand.

Advertisement

“(Ronaldinho) was my idol growing up,” Cipriani said at a presentation in Miami. “I hope his involvement inspires a new generation of supporters to fall in love with Ravenna.”

Ronaldinho last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015. It will mark his second spell in Italy after featuring for AC Milan from 2008-11. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Ballon d’Or in 2005.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts